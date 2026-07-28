Mercedes-Benz could be banned from the US – bill passed barring carmakers over 15% Chinese-owned

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by Jonathan James Tan / 28 July 2026 1:40 pm

A brand that has been in the US since 1888, sold five million cars and vans, and assembled five million SUVs and some half a million vans in the country, is facing uncertainty over its continued presence there because of a bill passed by the Senate commerce committee on July 22, Bernama reports, citing the German Press Agency (dpa).

The Connected Vehicle Security Act, now pending full Senate approval, proposes a ban on the import, production, sale and resale of vehicles from manufacturers in which Chinese shareholders hold more than 15%. Mercedes-Benz is 9.98%-owned by BAIC and 9.69% by Geely founder and chairman Li Shufu.

Texas Republican Ted Cruz, who chairs the committees, called for the 15% threshold to be removed, saying that the bill required changes before it could become law. He questioned if the figure had been chosen to weaken the German brand, of which General Motors‘ Cadillac is a rival.

According to Reuters, Cruz said “we would never consider” banning Mercedes-Benz sales in the US. Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno said Mercedes-Benz would have until 2030 to comply and could get waivers if ⁠needed from the ownership requirement if necessary.

Mercedes-Benz said no one shareholder holds over 10%, that major shareholders are not directly represented on the supervisory board nor have they any control or decision-making authority, that it employs 160,000 people across the US and that it produces vehicles in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Charleston, South Carolina as well as partners 386 dealers across 49 states.

Last month, Polestar, which is majority-owned by Geely, announced that it would stop selling cars in the US from the 2027 model year. The Bureau of Industry and Security – an agency of the US department of commerce – decided not to grant the Sweden-based carmaker an authorisation under the Connected Vehicle Rule. However, sister brand Volvo got an exemption in May, although it said it must still meet the rule’s requirements.