Omoda 4 EV makes ASEAN debut in Indonesia – 218 PS and 275 Nm B-segment SUV, 553 km NEDC range

In Cars, International News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Anthony Lim / 28 July 2026 1:45 am

Greetings from Indonesia. The Omoda 4, which was first seen in its current numerical naming form at the Chery International User Summit last October, and then again at Auto China 2026 back in April, has made its ASEAN debut in Jakarta.

The premiere, held at the Spike Airdrome yesterday evening, was actually more than a regional launch, because while the model type itself isn’t new, the version that was revealed in Indonesia is, with the wraps coming off the all-electric Omoda 4 EV for the first time.

In its electric form, the SUV measures in at 4,420 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall, with a 2,700 mm-long wheelbase, making it slightly larger than its stablemate, the Jaecoo J5 EV, which is 4,380 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall with a 2,620 mm-long wheelbase.

Positioning-wise, the B-segment offering – which is also available in turbo petrol and hybrid forms – will sit below the C5/E5, thus becoming the new entry-point for the Omoda brand. Design-wise, the model, with its Cyber Mecha language (as the company tags it), is a step away from its traditionally-styled Chery Tiggo Cross and more civil-looking J5 siblings.

Indeed, the rakish shape of the model’s exterior styling, with its precise geometric surfaces and bold, angular lines, still looks every bit as aggressive as when first presented on the Omoda 3, which was what the car was first called before the numbering code moved up to 4.

The aesthetic, which is obviously geared to appeal to younger buyers looking for something a bit edgier than the above duo, is not just about form, because an aerodynamic coefficiency of 0.292 cd for the shape means there’s plenty of efficient functionality as well.

Other relevant numbers are a ground clearance of 190 mm, a cargo carrying capacity of up to 1,126 litres (with the rear seats folded), 38 storage spaces across the cabin and a kerb weight of 1,883 kg. As for wheels, the EV rides on 18-inch two-tone five-spoke alloys, which on the launch cars were wrapped with 215/55 series Giti Control P10 tyres.

Powertrain details revealed for the EV list an electric motor offering 218 PS (215 hp, or 160 kW) and 275 Nm. This is close to the 211 PS (208 hp, or 155 kW) and 288 Nm on call in the J5 EV. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 7.1 seconds and a 170 km/h top speed.

As for the battery, it’s a 65.05 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit sourced from CATL, which offers up to 553 km of range on the NEDC standard, translating to around 470 km on a WLTP-cycle. The battery supports a maximum 119 kW DC charging rate, at which the automaker says it can be brought from a 20% to 80% SoC in 22 minutes.

In terms of driving assistance kit, the Omoda 4 EV comes with a full suite of 18 ADAS functions thatincludes adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic emergency braking (AEB), integrated cruise assists (ICA) and intelligent avoidance system (IAS).

Inside, the Omoda 4 gets the Starship Cockpit as presented on the Omoda 3. The kit list include a 13.2-inch, 2.5K resolution portrait-oriented central infotainment touchscreen, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8155 chipset, and an 8.88-inch full-colour LCD instrument display panel, but the highlight is the AI Smart cockpit underpinning the user interface.

Like the exterior design, the system is geared towards the younger audience set the car is aimed at, and is intended to appeal to them by accurately predicting users’ operational needs and simplifying interaction processes as well as continuously integrating popular functions and tailoring digital content ecosystems favoured by younger communities.

Also to be found is a leather-wrapped, four-way adjustable steering. a 50 watt Qi wireless mobile phone charge, an eight-speaker O&J premium audio system and a full panoramic sunroof, along with two rows of physical control switches on the centre console. Omitted from the EV is the flamboyant Lamborghini-style flip-up red starter button cover as seen on the ICE version, where it is located in the middle portion of the console panel between the switchgear.

Speaking of the petrol and hybrid versions, it was previously indicated that both ICE and HEV models were heading to Malaysia, but the appearance of the EV might change that composition. Before we get to that, here’s a quick recap of both versions.

The ICE variant of the Omoda 4 is powered by a 1.5 litre turbo four-pot, which is paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels. It’s the same configuration as seen on the Chery Tiggo Cross, but the output on the Omoda differs by a bit, with the mill putting out 149 PS and 235 Nm of twist, slightly up from the 147 PS and 210 Nm offered on the Tiggo Cross. The Jaecoo J5 also has the same powertrain (with the lower Tiggo Cross output), but a continuously variable transmission makes that one again slightly different.

As for the hybrid, it’s equipped with a SHS-H (in this case, the H denotes HEV) system, essentially the same thing as the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) system, but with a different moniker.

The composition and final numbers are the same – a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder unit offering 96 PS and 120 Nm, working with a single-speed direct hybrid transmission (DHT) with two integrated motors to offer a combined system output of 204 PS and 310 Nm. Likewise, the battery to juice the motors, which is a 1.83 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit.

While the EV will be the only Omoda 4 model sold in Indonesia, we are still set to get two versions as originally outlined, as reiterated by Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia personnel at the event. However, given the appearance of the electric, it remains to be seen which of the trio (ICE/HEV/BEV) won’t make the cut – word is that no decision has been made yet. As to when the SUV will get here, it’s only expected to do so next year.

Four exterior colours are available for the Omoda 4 EV in Indonesia, these being Stellar Blue, Radiant White, Nocturne Black and a special colour that will be revealed very soon. That is likely to be at the upcoming Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), which kicks off tomorrow with the press day. It’s also when pricing for the EV is expected to be revealed,

Loading 26 photos…

AD: Drive the Omoda Jaecoo car of your dreams with the best deal. Submit your details and Carro's Omoda Jaecoo dealership will get in touch with you.