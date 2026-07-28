Putrajaya monorail no longer viable – transport ministry

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 28 July 2026 5:54 pm

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The Putrajaya monorail project that has been abandoned since 2004 is no longer viable to continue based on the condition of the existing rail infrastructure, including the long-abandoned underground tunnel, according to the transport ministry in a written statement, reported Bernama.

The findings were obtained through the Public Transport Study in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Bangi and Kajang, which also assessed the feasibility of the monorail system, according to the report.

“It requires further detailed studies such as structural integrity tests to identify the actual condition of the long-abandoned structure,” the transport ministry wrote in response to a question by Senator Datuk Mohammad Redzuan Othman, who asked if the ministry planned to resume the abandoned Putrajaya monorail project by expanding its network to solve the problem of traffic congestion.

Rapid KL Monorail

As an alternative, the Nadi Putra Bus service currently runs seven routes with 26 buses, and averages 2,246 passengers on weekdays, the transport ministry said.

The shuttle bus service includes two routes with eight buses and an average of 1,173 passengers, while the Rapid On-Demand service involves three routes with nine vans and an average of 315 passengers on weekdays, it said.

“The provision of these services aims to improve the accessibility and connectivity of public transport in Putrajaya through more flexible and comprehensive mobility solutions,” the transport ministry said.