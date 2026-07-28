Suzuki now on Flux for vehicle subscription in Malaysia – Fronx at RM2.2k/mth, Jimny AllGrip Plus at RM3.3k/mth

In Local News, Suzuki / by Mick Chan / 28 July 2026 5:07 pm

Suzuki Cars Malaysia and Flux have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the introduction of Suzuki vehicles on the Flux vehicle subscription platform in Malaysia, with the Fronx and the Jimny AllGrip Plus the first models from the Japanese brand to feature on the service.

This collaboration between the brands also aims to grow awareness of vehicle subscription as an alternative mobility solution, as well as to support the rollout of the initial subscription fleet with selected Suzuki vehicles on the Flux platform, the companies’ statement continued.

The two models offered on the subscription service are the 2025 Suzuki Fronx 1.5 Hybrid and the 2026 Suzuki Jimny AllGrip Plus. Subscription for the Fronx Hybrid is priced at RM2,225 per month, while that of the Jimny AllGrip Plus is prcied at RM3,278 per month.

To mark the start of the partnership between Suzuki Cars Malaysia and Flux, as well as to commemorate the 69th Merdeka celebrations in the coming month of August, Flux is offering a 69% discount on the first and last months’ subscription on selected 24-month and 36-month plans; the offer is valid until September 6, 2026.

For the Suzuki duo, this comes to a first-month and last-month price of RM690 for the Fronx Hybrid, and RM1,016 for the Jimny AllGrip Plus, according to Flux. Customers can book these models directly through the Flux website, and find out more about the subscription programme from authorised Suzuki showrooms nationwide.

“While vehicle ownership remains an important aspiration for many Malaysians, we are seeing a growing demand for mobility solutions that are more flexible, convenient and better suited to different lifestyles,” said Naza Automotive Group CEO Mohd Rizal Jailan.

“The market research shows more than 60% of Malaysian car buyers are now open to a subscription instead of a loan. That is no longer a niche. That is the direction of the market. That is why this is the perfect time to launch this collaboration between Suzuki Cars Malaysia and Flux,” said Flux founder and CEO Aziz Ayman.

In Malaysia, the Suzuki Fronx 1.5 Hybrid was launched in November 2025, arriving on the market at RM147,88 OTR without insurance. This was followed by the Fronx Sport that arrived on the Malaysian market in June this year at RM130,888 OTR without insurance, and Suzuki Cars Malaysia simultaneously announced a lower price for the Fronx 1.5 Hybrid of RM118,888 OTR without insurance.

Also launched in Malaysia last month was the Suzuki Jimny AllGrip Plus at RM158,900, alongside the Jimny Rhino Plus with added equipment at RM173,900; both prices are on-the-road, without insurance.

2025 Suzuki Fronx Hybrid in Malaysia

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2026 Suzuki Jimny AllGrip Plus in Malaysia