In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / 28 July 2026 8:02 am

The free ride is over. Tesla has started charging for the use of its Destination Chargers in Malaysia, with the Tesla app now listing a rate of RM0.88 per kWh at these AC charge points.

Destination Chargers are the wallbox-style AC units Tesla has installed at shopping malls and hotels for owners to top up while parked for a few hours. They have been free for Tesla owners “until further notice” since the first locations went live in late 2023 – nearly three years on, that notice has effectively arrived.

As of late last year, the network stood at more than 70 Destination Charge points across 16-plus locations nationwide, and it has continued to grow since.

Every location we checked in the app now shows the same RM0.88 per kWh rate, including IOI Mall Puchong, Quayside Mall, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Pavilion Damansara Heights, The Gardens Mall, Bangsar Shopping Centre, Sunway Putra Mall, EQ Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Velocity, Gamuda Cove in Dengkil and IOI City Mall in Putrajaya.

Most locations are listed at up to 11 kW, with The Gardens Mall the outlier at up to 20 kW. Parking charges at the host malls, where applicable, are separate.

Interestingly, at RM0.88 per kWh, the new Destination Charger rate lands within the price band of Tesla’s own Superchargers, which have moved to variable pricing based on time of day and location.

In other words, plugging into a 250 kW Supercharger at the right time of day can now cost less per kWh than trickle-charging at 11 kW while you shop – though the AC units still make sense if you are parked for hours anyway, and slow charging is kinder to the battery than repeated DC fast charging.

For the record, Superchargers launched here at a flat RM1.25 per kWh in August 2023, dipped to RM1.13 in December 2024, ticked up to RM1.19 in March 2025, and then shifted to today’s time-based structure.

Non-Tesla EVs, which gained access to four Klang Valley Supercharger sites in March this year, pay a flat RM1.80 per kWh – the Destination Chargers remain exclusive to Tesla vehicles.

In ringgit terms, a top-up that used to cost nothing is now a proper line item – around 40 kWh, roughly a 10-80% charge on a standard-range car, works out to about RM35, while filling a Long Range car’s bigger pack from a low state of charge will run past RM50.

That said, RM0.88 per kWh is priced keenly against other public AC networks, which typically charge between RM0.90 and RM1.15 per kWh, so Tesla isn’t gouging here – it has simply stopped giving electricity away.

Home charging remains by far the cheapest way to run an EV. Beyond the extra revenue for Tesla Malaysia, a per-kWh fee should also discourage owners from treating the bays as free all-day parking.

Tesla owners – does RM0.88 per kWh change where and when you charge, or was the free lunch always going to end? Let us know in the comments.

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