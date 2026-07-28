Yinson GreenTech launches revamped ChargEV app – AutoCharge, one-click charging, more responsive UI

In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Technology / by Jonathan James Tan / 28 July 2026 4:54 pm

Yinson GreenTech has revamped its ChargEV app, which it says “delivers a faster, simpler charging experience”. Highlights include a cleaner interface, one-click charging, AutoCharge, enhanced maps, live activity monitoring and improved trip planning capabilities.

According to Yinson GreenTech, the app is now more responsive, and when a car is plugged in, the connected charger is highlighted so charging can start in one click. AutoCharge is now enabled – perform a one-time onboarding process and charging starts automatically once you plug in.

The company adds that there’s a more responsive map, improved filters, repositioned controls and real-time charging progress monitoring, including lock-screen updates on supported phones. Also, you can now save frequently-used destinations for quick access, and improved profile management displays information such as your vehicle, membership plan, vouchers and payment methods.

“We are proud to have reached the milestone of one million charging sessions. These sessions have given us a clearer view of how drivers use public charging and where unnecessary friction occurs.

“ChargEV 2.0 transforms those insights into practical improvements, while we continue expanding the network in locations that fit into everyday journeys. Our focus is simple: to help drivers spend less time navigating the charging process and more time on the move,” said Yinson GreenTech EV charging and leasing MD Kelvin Soon.

You can download the app here for Apple iOS and Google Android, and share feedback or request support at [email protected].