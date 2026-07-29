2026 BMW iX3 to launch in Malaysia August 6 – Neue Klasse EV SUV arriving as China CBU LWB iX3 L first?

In BMW, Cars, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 29 July 2026 11:23 am

During yesterday’s advance screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (no spoilers, don’t worry), BMW Group Malaysia announced it will finally launch the new iX3 next week, August 6. The first of the Neue Klasse range of EVs was revealed to the world ten months ago, ushering a massive overhaul for the design language, interior tech and powertrain.

The iX3 should arrive in long-wheelbase form, the iX3 L, as has already been confirmed. This would enable BMW to take advantage of preferential tax rates on Chinese-built EVs, as the stretched model is made in Shenyang instead of Debrecen, Hungary for the regular iX3.

As such, our iX3 should have a 108 mm longer wheelbase at 3,005 mm, extending overall length to 4,890 mm. Also included on the LWB model are pull-up door handles, a unique monochrome colour scheme that extends to the steering wheel, dashboard and even the centre console, thicker seats with longer bases and a built-in front passenger leg rest, and rear seats that can recline up to 121 degrees.

Beyond that, the iX3 L is like any other iX3, still featuring a slim double-kidney grille reminiscent of the original Neue Klasse models from the 1960s. Inside, you get BMW’s latest Panoramic iDrive display layout, consisting of a 17.9-inch floating infotainment touchscreen and the pièce de résistance – a Panoramic Vision projection instrument display that stretches from pillar to pillar.

The iX3 will likely be offered in range-topping (for now) 50L xDrive trim, equipped with dual motors that produce 469 PS (345 kW) and 645 Nm. A large 108.7 kWh NMC battery delivers a range of over 900 km on China’s lenient CLTC cycle; expect around 750 km on the more realistic WLTP cycle. For reference, the standard iX3 50 has a WLTP range of up to 805 km.

Thanks to the Neue Klasse’s 800-volt electrical architecture, the car also supports up to 400 kW of DC fast charging, enabling it to be topped up from 10 to 80% in just 21 minutes. Are you excited for the new BMW iX3? Let us know in the comments.