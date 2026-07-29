2026 BYD M6 DM in Indonesia – PHEV MPV with 163 PS, 210 Nm, up to 110 km NEDC EV range, from RM67k

In BYD, Cars, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 29 July 2026 5:41 pm

Launched in Indonesia last month, the BYD M6 DM marks the Chinese carmaker’s foray into combustion-engined vehicles in the country. The plug-in hybrid MPV joins the electric version and is being shown at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in range-topping, crossover-styled Cross Superior form.

As reported in May, the M6 DM uses BYD’s latest fifth-generation Dual Mode powertrain, led by a 163 PS/210 Nm electric motor. Here, it’s paired with a 101 PS/126 Nm 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol mill and a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). So equipped, the car accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 170 km/h.

Battery capacity depends on the variant – the regularly-styled Classic uses a 74 kWh Blade LFP battery for a pure electric range of 45 km, while the aforementioned Cross gains an 18.3 kWh pack and can travel up to 110 km on a single charge.

Those figures are on the outdated NEDC cycle; expect WLTP numbers of 40 km and 90 km respectively. All models are capable of accepting up to 3.3 kW of AC charging, with the larger battery adding DC fast charging support at up to 26 kW and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function.

On the outside, the DM is differentiated through a large, bulbous grille that brings to mind the earlier e6, albeit with a more open design to feed air to the petrol engine. This is flanked by L-shaped corner inlets, with the shapely headlights and silver grille bar being retained.

As the name suggests, the Cross adds black plastic body cladding and wheel arch trims, as well as roof rails. It’s also the only one to receive LED headlights, a full-width LED taillight bar and 17-inch turbine-style alloy wheels in place of the Classic’s black 16s.

Inside, the DM retains the EV’s no-nonsense cabin, although there are a couple of changes, notably the migration of the gear selector from the centre console to the steering column. This and the slimmer physical button strip has made way for larger phone holders, still housing a Qi wireless charger on the Cross Superior trim.

The analogue instrument cluster has also been replaced by a 10.25-inch display on the Cross model, and while the choice of 10.1-inch (Classic) and 12.8-inch (Cross) infotainment touchscreens remain, they have lost their gimmicky rotating function.

As with the EV, the DM comes as standard with seven seats, with the Cross Superior getting the option of six seats with second-row captain’s chairs (not pictured here); brown faux leather upholstery is exclusive to the Cross variants. Luggage capacity remains the same at 192 litres with all seats up, expandable to 580 litres with the third-row pews folded.

Safety-wise, all but the base Classic Standard variant come with six airbags, but only the Cross Superior is equipped with a suite of driving assists. The latter includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and a door opening warning.

The DM is joined by an upgraded version of the EV, featuring the new 17-inch wheels and interior. No technical details have been released just yet, but it should retain the same 163 PS/310 Nm Standard and 204 PS Superior variants, offering an NEDC-rated range of 420 km and 530 km respectively (around 350 km and 450 km WLTP).

Pricing for the DM starts from 298 million rupiah (RM67,400) for the Classic Standard, rising to 318 million rupiah (RM71,900) for the Classic Dynamic. The Cross models, meanwhile, retail at 360 million rupiah (RM81,400) for the Advanced, 380 million rupiah (RM86,000) for the Superior and 390 million rupiah (RM88,200) for the Superior Captain six-seater. Would you like to see the M6 DM in Malaysia? Let us know in the comments.

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