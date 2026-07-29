2026 Kia Seltos launched in Indonesia – second-gen SUV with 1.5L NA, IVT; three variants, priced from RM81k

In Cars, International News, Kia / by Gerard Lye / 29 July 2026 6:49 pm

The second-generation Kia Seltos has made its official launch debut in Indonesia during this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), with three variants being made available to customers there. This comes about seven months after the redesigned SUV made its global debut back in December last year.

The range starts with the Trendy, which retails for 359 million rupiah (about RM81k), and is followed by the Prestige+ ADAS at 417 million rupiah (RM94k) and GT Line at 469 million rupiah (RM106k). All three are powered by a Gamma II naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine with DOHC, Dual CVVT and 1.5 litres of displacement.

The Euro 4-compliant Smartstream mill is paired with Kia’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT, commonly known as CVT) and is rated at 115 PS (113 hp or 85 kW) at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

Built on the K3 platform, the latest Seltos is noticeably larger than its predecessor, measuring in at 4,460 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, between 1,630 and 1,635 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. It adopts the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design language and features a boxy body, wide grille, ‘Star Map’ lighting signature, pop-out flush door handles and vertical taillights connected by a tailgate-spanning light bar.

Inside, the Seltos follows recent Kia models by having up to triple displays on the dashboard, with one being the 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a smaller one for climate controls and a central 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Physical controls beneath the middle air vents allow drivers to access specific functions without having to fiddle with the touchscreen.

Only the GT Line gets everything mentioned in this paragraph though, with lesser variants receiving more budget-friendly features. With that in mind, let’s focus on the standard features offered for each variant.

The Trendy comes with 17-inch ‘Crystal Cut’ alloy wheels (215/60 R17 tyres), multi-reflector LED headlamps, Led taillights, a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, cloth and artificial leather combination upholstery, manually operated front seats, a 60:40 split-folding rear seat bench with centre armrest, manual air-conditioning, keyless entry and start (with remote start), an eight-inch infotainment display and six speakers. Also on are six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, reverse sensors, a rear-view camera.

Moving up to the mid-range Prestige+ ADAS sees only artificial leather seat upholstery being used, and the SUV gains a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch infotainment display as well as front parking sensors. As the name suggests, this variant also comes with ADAS functions, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, forward collision warning (with AEB), lane keeping and following assist, blind spot collision avoidance, a manual speed limiter and rear occupant alert.

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2026 Kia Seltos Indonesian brochure

At the top of the tree, the GT Line (pictured here) improves upon the mid-ranger by receiving 18-inch ‘Sporty Crystal Cut’ wheels (215/55 R18 tyres), LED projector headlamps, front LED fog lamps, a panoramic sunroof, the aforementioned 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, rain-sensing wipers, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, a surround view monitor and a blind spot view monitor (blind spot camera displayed in the instrument cluster when the indicators are on).

The Seltos is available with either a Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl, Morning Haze, Gravity Gray or Magma Red, with each variant having its own specific seat pattern and two-tone colour scheme. In Indonesia, the SUV comes with a seven-year/200,000-km vehicle warranty as well as four years free maintenance.

What do you think of the latest Seltos? Do you think it has a place in our market? Fans of the brand will remember that the nameplate was sold here in the past before distributorship of the South Korean brand changed hands twice.