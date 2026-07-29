2026 Mitsubishi Xforce HEV on display at GIIAS – brand’s first CKD hybrid in Indonesia; RM101k; Malaysia next?

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / 29 July 2026 3:52 pm

Following its launch in Indonesia earlier this month, the Mitsubishi Xforce HEV has now made a public apperance at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). Priced at 445 million rupiah (about RM101k), the hybrid version of the B-segment SUV costs more than the existing petrol-only variants that include the base Exceed at 388 million rupiah (RM88k) and Ultimate at 399 million rupiah (RM90k).

The Xforce HEV is both Mitsubishi’s first hybrid model to go on sale in Indonesia as well as being the first hybrid model to be locally assembled (CKD) there, with production handled by PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia at a plant located in the Bekasi Regency, West Java.

While Indonesia gets the Xforce with both hybrid and petrol-only powertrains, this is not the case for neighbouring countries. In Malaysia, the Xforce is currently only available with a non-electrified petrol engine, while it is hybrid-only in Thailand.

In terms of specifications, the Xforce HEV features a 4A92 1.6 litre NA MIVEC inline-four petrol engine running on the Atkinson cycle to make 107 PS (106 hp or 79 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 134 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. This acts mainly as a generator for a lithium-ion battery pack that juices a front electric motor rated at 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW) and 255 Nm.

This hybrid system – dubbed e:Motion – also includes a two-speed transaxle that clutches in the combustion engine to directly drive the wheels when it is more efficient to do so, as well as disengaging the electric motor from the driveshafts at higher speeds via a disconnect function. The operation of the system is not unlike Honda’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system.

As for the non-hybrid version, it gets a 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated MIVEC inline-four petrol engine – shared with the Xpander – that serves up 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a CVT driving the front wheels.

Both versions come with Mitsubishi’s Active Yaw Control (AYC) and hill start assist as standard. The Xforce HEV comes with no less than seven drive modes, with four (Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud) being shared with the non-hybrid Ultimate. Exclusive to the hybrid model are Tarmac, EV Priority and Charge – the base Exceed doesn’t come with any selectable drive modes.

There are also some differences in terms of dimensions, with the hybrid variant having a 10 mm lower overall height of 1,650 mm compared to the non-hybrid variants. This sees its ground clearance – an important stat in Indonesia – reduced to 212 mm instead of 222 mm. Length (4,390 mm), width (1,810 mm) and wheelbase (2,650 mm) are identical, and so it’s the turning radius of 5.2 metres.

2026 Mitsubishi Xforce HEV (left), Xforce petrol (right)

Looking at the kit list, the hybrid variant gets a front grille accent trim, 18-inch two-tone aero-style wheels and smoked taillights. It also shares panoramic glass roof with a powered sunshade, roof garnish, automatic headlamps and automatic wipers with the Ultimate – all variants get LED exterior lighting. Due to packaging requirements for the hybrid system, the HEV gets a tyre repair kit instead of a spare wheel.

Other items shared with the Ultimate include an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, with the HEV gaining energy flow displays on these screens. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support is also included along with dual-zone automatic air-conditioning with nanoe X air ionisation and six speakers. Unique to the HEV is a drink cooler function located under the centre console armrest.

Safety and driver assistance systems for the HEV and Ultimate include six airbags, hill start assist, active stability control, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, blind spot monitoring, forward collision mitigation (with AEB), lead vehicle departure alert, rear cross traffic alert and four rear parking sensors.

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2026 Mitsubishi Xforce Indonesian brochure

The more kosong Exceed makes do with a 4.2-inch multi-info cluster display and an eight-inch head unit but shares the 18-inch alloys, six speakers and AA/AC support (albeit wired only) with the Ultimate. It also misses out on curtain airbags and good chunk of ADAS, with blind spot monitoring and RCTA remaining.

The base variant also isn’t offered with premium packages that add features like a tailgate spoiler, powered tailgate, a powered driver’s seat, an eight-speaker Yamaha sound system, an around-view monitor, a wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitor and tonneau cover. Some of these add-ons come as standard on the Malaysian-spec Xforce – check out our launch report here.

Finally, colour options. The exterior finishes offered include two monotone options (Graphite Gray Metallic and Jet Black Mica) as well as four two-tone schemes (Quartz White Pearl, Blade Silver Metallic, Energetic Yellow and Red Metallic) with a black roof.

GALLERY: 2026 Mitsubishi Xforce HEV at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

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GALLERY: 2026 Mitsubishi Xforce at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show