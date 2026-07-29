2026 Morbidelli T250 and Morbidelli T250X official Malaysia launch, priced at RM7,988 and RM9,888

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 July 2026 6:38 pm

Now officially in Malaysia are the 2026 Morbidelli T250 and T250X, priced at RM7,988 and RM9,888 respectively. The T250 is available in three colour options – Bulk Black, Anarchy Grey and Carnage Red, while the T250X comes in Bulk Black, Anarchy Grey and Raptor Yellow.

Every Morbidelli sold in Malaysia comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Difference between the T250 and T250X is in the design style, the T250 coming in a motard design with no windshield, while the T250X stands taller as a light adventure-tourer.

The engine is similar between the two, a single-cylinder, four-valve, SOHC mill displacing 249.4 cc. Power is rated at 24.1 hp at 8,000 rpm with 23 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, going to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Suspension in front is done with upside-down forks, while the rear is fitted with a preload-adjustable monoshock. With two-channel ABS, braking duties are handled by single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear.

Tyre sizing for the T250 and T250X is 19-inches in front with a 90/90 tyre, while the rear gets a 17-inch wheel wearing a 110/90 rubber. Riding information is displayed on a LCD digital display while two USB charging ports are provided for the rider’s electronics on either side of the instrument panel.

Seat height for the T250 is set at 830 mm while the T250X places the rider at the same height – 830 mm. Weight for the T250 and T250X is listed at 154 kg with 11.7-litres of fuel carried in the tank.