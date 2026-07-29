Audi Q9 debuts – three-row flagship SUV indirectly replaces A8 sedan; 3.0L V6 TDI, from RM504k in Europe

In Audi, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / 29 July 2026 3:06 pm

The Audi Q9 has now made its debut, around 12 years on from the initial report of the German manufacturer’s intent to build a rival to the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7.

Built on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture that underpins the Audi A5, A6 and Q5, the Q9 will be a close relation to the upcoming Porsche seven-seater SUV, much in the same way the Q7 is related to the Cayenne.

Audi’s first use of “9” on a model nameplate applies here to its largest SUV model to date, and it will be “the new flagship of the Audi portfolio”, said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, which means the Q9 will indirectly replace the A8 sedan as the brand’s top model.

For exterior dimensions, the Audi Q9 measures 5,307 mm long, 2,205 mm wide (including mirrors) and 1,806 mm tall with a 3,141 mm wheelbase to make it the largest Audi of all time, according to the manufacturer. Its quoted unladen weight is 2,530 kg.

Wheel track widths are 1,686 mm in front and 1,713 mm at the rear, while front overhang, ramp and rear overhang angles are 18.7 degrees, 20 degrees and 21.7 degrees respectively. From debut, the Q9 is offered in Advanced line and S line trim specifications, while wheel sizes range from 20 inches to 23 inches in diameter.

From debut, the Q9 will be offered with a 3.0 litre turbodiesel V6 engine – producing 299 PS from 3,500 rpm to 3,750 rpm and 630 Nm from 1,750 rpm to 3,000 rpm – in Germany, while selected other European markets will receive a 245 PS/500 Nm version of the engine. Both are mild-hybrid powertrains, comprised of a generator, a belt-alternator starter motor, and a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

Adaptive air suspension V6 TDI 220 kW (299 PS) / 630 Nm

The generator provides up to 24 PS for engine start-up and for overtaking manoeuvres, assisting the diesel engine in reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Both variants of the 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel engine are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive.

Adaptive air suspension is standard on the Q9, using a five-link configuration front and rear, and this offers continuously variable damping as well as adjustable ride height. This offers a total of 90 mm adjustment between its highest and lowest settings, including a comfort exit setting that lowers the vehicle by 62 mm.

Meanwhile, its brake discs measure 400 mm in front and 350 mm at the rear. Steering is electromechanical with speed-dependent power assistance, and the Q9 also gets rear-wheel steering with up to five degrees of steering angle. The Q9’s turning circle is 13.3 metres.

Two seating configurations are offered for the three-row Q9; a standard seven-seat layout, or a six-seat configuration with two individual second-row seats.

As revealed by the manufacturer ahead of the Q9’s debut, the interior of the new three-row flagship gets an MMI panoramic display ensemble with a pair of screens for driver instrumentation and infotainment, along with an additional passenger display.

These measure 12.3 inches for the driver display and 14.5 inches for the infotainment display, and the infotainment system runs on Android Automotive OS. The voice-activated Audi assistant handles requests for a vehicle function, search for a destination, or provide a weather forecast. This is accompanied by ChatGPT integration if the Audi assistant cannot answer a general question.

The seven-seat layout of the Q9 brings a 35:30:35 split for the second row, and all three seats here get Isofix child seat mounts. Access to the third row is aided by the outer seats of the second row sliding forward electrically, and comfort entry can be activated via the MMI infotainment or a button in the rear door area. Other seat functions such as folding the second and third rows can also be controlled from the luggage compartment.

A panoramic sunroof is standard-fit on the Q9, and this is the largest unit of its kind on an Audi to date; this can be opened or tilted to permit airflow. The coated, laminated glass roof reflects infrared light and 99.5% of UV radiation, thus a conventional blind is no longer necessary, says Audi.

Optionally available is switchable transparency for the roof via nine individually controllable segments for the user to choose between maximum light or glare protection. Optionally available is illumination of the sunroof with 84 LEDs, which will display one of 30 colours to match the cabin’s ambient lighting when the roof is closed. All doors in the Q9 feature ambient lighting as standard, with illumination across the full interior surface optionally available.

Audio in the Q9 comes courtesy of Bang & Olufsen sound system with 1,360 watts of output and a total of 22 speakers. This setup also brings actuators in the front seats that deliver “finely tuned vibrations that sync with the music and intensify the bass sensation” to deliver an experience akin to a live concert, says the manufacturer. Its intensity can be adjusted, or switched off entirely.

Digital OLED rear light 3.0 with selectable taillight signatures Rear light with digital OLED technology 3.0

Digital Matrix LED headlight with active daytime running light signatures Digital Matrix LED headlight with micro LED modul

In addition to the two exterior trim specifications, the Q9 brings a world-first application of curved digital OLED panels in its tail lamps; the ultra-thin glass technology enables the OLED panel to more precisely follow to contour of the vehicle’s body, thus significantly improving visibility from the sides of the vehicle, said Audi.

The new lighting technology in the Q9 tail lamps are accompanied by advanced turn signals, which project a stylised turn signal on the ground, in sync with dynamic turn signals at the front and rear of the vehicle. The tail lamps also serve to alert other road users behind of hazards on the road ahead by showing a hazard triangle.

The Q9 also features a connected exit warning function, where a dedicated light signature alerts cyclists or other vehicles approaching from behind to potential collisions when occupants of the Q9 are opening their doors. Intelligent connected lighting also applies to the headlamps of the Audi Q9, where its digital matrix LED headlamps feature a new micro-LED module.

Audi SQ9

Integrating with driving assistance functions, this includes the projected lane change assist warning that is triggered when the Q9 driver attempts a lane change with another vehicle in their blind spot, while a lane departure warning is displayed on highways and non-urban roads should the driver unintentionally cross a lane marking. The enhanced traffic information system projects an ice symbol on the road surface to warn the driver.

Driving assistance systems in the Q9 include front and rear AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, park assist, trailer manoeuvring assist, trailer stability control, and integrated trailer brake control.

The Q9 offers partially automated driving classified at SAE Level 2 with the adaptive driving assistant plus suite, for markets where regulations permit such as Germany, the United States and Canada.

The system makes use of long-range radar mounted in the front bumper, side radar sensors, and a front camera in the windshield to detect and monitor road conditions, identifies approved road segments and offers to activate hands-free driving, with a notification appearing in the Audi virtual cockpit. Escalating prompts are issued when the driver needs to resume full driving control.

Audi SQ9

A new assistance function featured in the Q9 is the ability to steer the vehicle to the road shoulder if its drive is detected to be inactive. The driver is first prompted to take control through visual, audible and haptic cues, and if there is no response from the driver, the Q9 will use lane guidance and gradual speed reduction. Further measures can also be initiated by the system, including activating the hazard warning lights and delivering seatbelt and brake alerts.

Lane departure warning in the Q9 has two modes; reduced, and normal. Reduced mode, if the road is clear, will alert the driver to lane deviation with a slight vibration of the steering wheel and a red line on the driver’s display, while Normal mode will trigger automatic steering corrections, visual warnings and steering wheel vibrations, regardless of traffic conditions.

For the occupants of the Q9 overall, there is exit warning, and the system prevents the doors from opening if a potential collision with an approaching vehicle is detected.

Manufactured in Bratislava, Slovakia is ready to order, and this will go on sale priced from 108,400 euros (RM504,200) for the 299 PS/630 Nm variant.

Audi Q9

Loading 29 photos…

Loading 13 photos…

Audi SQ9