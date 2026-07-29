Geely Coolray launched in Indonesia – CBU Malaysia, Proton X50 FL with pre-facelift exterior, from RM75k

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Danny Tan / 29 July 2026 1:11 pm

Selamat pagi from the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026. We’re starting our coverage with something interesting for Malaysians, and this familiar sight is none other than our Proton X50. Here, it’s called the Geely Coolray, but the Geely-badged X50 is a CBU import from Malaysia, manufactured by Proton.

It’s more interesting than that though, because the Indonesian-spec Geely Coolray is a curious mix and match of the pre-facelift X50 (but not exactly, we’ll explain later) and the latest X50 facelift that was launched in July 2025.

Immediately apparent is the pre-facelift Proton X50 look, which has a more conventional face than the wide-mouthed look of the 2025 facelift. Some prefer this old look, how about you?

Look closer and you’ll see the fiercer X-style bumpers of the 2021 Geely Binyue facelift, which the X50 never received as it was deemed too aggressive for the X50 RC update we received in mid 2024. The grille has vertical lines, though.

At the back, the pre-facelift X50 look we’re familiar with is paired with the more aggressive rear diffuser from the 2021 Geely Binyue facelift, although the exhaust cutouts are blanked out – no quad tips here.

Other things we noted on the exterior are the 18-inch wheels from the X50 facelift (in full gloss black instead of two-tone), Giti tyres (the X50 FL was launched with Continental UC6 tyres, but a future switch to Giti is likely), the prominent Batmobile-style rear spoiler that Proton finally included in the X50 facelift, black stickers on the B-pillars (instead of gloss trim) and a Proton VIN sticker.

The hero colour for the ID-spec Coolray looks like Proton’s Teal Bayou Green, too, but the windows have Geely logos instead of Proton’s tiger.

Open the doors and you’ll find the all-new interior of the X50 facelift. The black and red cabin looks typically modern China, but Proton said that it was designed in-house. Highlights include a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen sitting above a bridge-style centre console, 8.88-inch digital instrument display and the ‘loop’ ambient light motif on the dash.

The equipment list includes a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, a Qi wireless charger, a 360-degree camera setup with a transparency function, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control – all these features are already offered on the X50.

Also from the X50 facelift is the powertrain, which combines a 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder with 174 PS (detuned from 181 PS) and 290 Nm of torque. The BHE15-EFZ engine is paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission and drive goes to the front wheels. Geely claims a 0-100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds, top speed of 200 km/h and combined fuel consumption of 6.5 litres per 100 km.

Indonesia’s Geely Coolray made its debut at the Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok earlier this month, but the car is being launched here at GIIAS with a price reveal – the Standard goes for Rp 333 juta while the Flagship retails for Rp 377 juta. That’s equivalent to RM75,278 and RM85,226 respectively.

The factory warranty is six years or 150,000 km, and Indonesian buyers get four years or 50,000 km free service, plus three years of emergency roadside assistance.

How does the price compare with established rivals like the Honda HR-V, Mistubishi Xforce and Hyundai Creta in Indonesia? The non-hybrid HR-V, which has a 1.5L NA engine (it’s either NA or hybrid here, no turbo), is priced around Rp 400 juta, while the Xforce (also with a 1.5L NA CVT powertrain) is from around Rp 380 juta to Rp 430 juta.

The Creta N Line is the only variant of the heavily facelifted Korean SUV to come with a turbo engine (1.5T, 160 PS, 253 Nm), but that one has an RRP of Rp 521 juta. Compatriot Chery Omoda 5 GT has a price tag of Rp 459 juta to Rp 499 juta, so the Coolray not only has a power advantage over its rivals (except for the Chery, which has a 1.6T with 197 PS/290 Nm in Indonesia), the Geely undercuts all of them in price too. Amazing for an imported model. By the way, the Proton X50 is priced from RM85,800 to RM109,300 in Malaysia.

The Coolray is Geely Auto Indonesia’s first ICE model after entering the republic with EVs like the EX5 and EX2, which we know as the Proton eMas 7 and eMas 5. Will the upcoming Saga Cross wear a Geely badge and follow suit?

GALLERY: Geely Coolray at GIIAS 2026

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GALLERY: Geely Coolray official images, Indonesia spec