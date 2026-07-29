JPJ eBid: JD_J and DFR number plates up for bidding

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 29 July 2026 11:11 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced that JD_J and DFR as the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

The latest running number series for Johor is ‘JD_J’, which will be open for tender on August 1. Those interested can bid for a period of five days on JPJ eBid, with bidding set to end on 10pm on August 5. As always, the results will be out the following day and with the whole process being online, bidders will know if the won or missed out via email.

As for Kelantan’s ‘DFR’ series, bidding starts on August 2, again for a period of five days until 10pm on August 6, with the results announced after the day after the auction closes.

Getting a new car soon and want a nice number plate for it? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.