Leapmotor brand enters Indonesia with B10, C10 EVs – same spec as MY, CKD and distributed by Indomobil

In Cars, International News, Leapmotor / by Danny Tan / 29 July 2026 7:53 pm

Leapmotor has entered the Indonesian market with an official brand launch at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026, which opens to the press today. The brand kicks off here with two models that are familiar to us – the B10 and C10 EV SUVs.

CBU imports from Gurun, Kedah where Stellantis – which holds a stake in Leapmotor and markets the carmaker’s products outside of China – owns a plant? Unlike the Geely Coolray that we showed you earlier today, the Leapmotor B10 and C10 will not be making the short sea trip from Malaysia.

Leapmotor cars will be distributed in Indonesia by Indomobil, which already handles Stellantis’ other brands such as Jeep and Citroen. The B10 and C10 will be locally assembled at Indomobil’s plant in Purwakarta, Jawa Barat. Earlier this month, the first Leapmotor showroom opened in Pantai Indah Kapuk (more popularly known as PIK) in Jakarta Utara.

We understand that the specs of the B10 and C10 will match what we get in Malaysia. As for pricing, the C-segment B10’s RRP is Rp 499 juta (RM112,982) while the larger C10 retails for Rp 618 juta (RM139,927). There’s a special price for the first 500 buyers of each model, which is Rp 449 juta (RM101,649) and Rp 598 juta (RM135,351) respectively.

For context, in Malaysia, the B10 Design (Indonesia only gets this high-spec variant, no Life) is priced at RM109,800. The C10 is now locally assembled in Gurun, and the CKD car goes for RM129,000. The B10 is next in line for CKD, and it’s likely that the base Life will be dropped (big discounts are being given for the CBUs now), leaving Design as the sole variant. Click on the links for full specs and details.

As for why not CBU Malaysia, Stellantis ASEAN MD Isaac Yeo previously told paultan.org that exports from Gurun has ‘always been in the plans’ but cost and quality will first need to be aligned, and deeper localisation needs to happen first.

Yeo explained that aside from the fact that Malaysia currently has no EV and battery ecosystem, there’s also no special tax incentives under AFTA to export EVs to ASEAN neighbours. Despite this, Stellantis plans to eventually use up Gurun’s 60,000 units per annum capacity (not just for Leapmotor) and exports will be beyond ASEAN.