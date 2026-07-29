No police roadblocks for Terengganu RX-Z gathering

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 July 2026 4:56 pm

Police will not set up roadblocks during the RX-Z Members 8.0 gathering at the Gong Badak Motor Racing Circuit in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu. Scheduled to take place the weekend of Agusta first and second, police will instead rely on intelligence gathering and video recordings to detect traffic offences, with enforcement action to be taken in accordance with the law.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said police would adopt a balanced approach by combining road safety education with strict enforcement against offenders. He said officers would engage with participants through road safety briefings and awareness programmes, particularly targeting young riders, while taking firm action against those who endanger other road users.

Measures taken include road safety briefings and awareness programmes, particularly targeting young riders, with firm action against those who endanger other road users. “We want to educate and guide youths on the importance of road safety throughout the event while emphasising compliance with traffic laws,” he said in a New Straits Times report.

Hasbullah said all offences, including speeding and reckless riding, would be documented and investigated before appropriate enforcement action is taken. He stressed any approvals granted for activities related to the gathering should not be interpreted as permission to disregard traffic regulations or misuse public roads.

Meanwhile, the slogan for the RX-Z gathering has been changed from “Only the strong arrive” to “Only the steady arrive”, too reinforce the importance of safe riding, while saying it is more than a rebranding exercise. The gathering is expected to attract more than 100,000 Yamaha RXZ enthusiasts from across Malaysia.