Prasarana targets 1.7 million passengers daily by 2027

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 29 July 2026 5:45 pm

Prasarana is aiming to increase its average daily ridership to 1.7 million passengers by next year, by improving the reliability and availability of its rail and bus services, Bernama has reported.

The target is based on the company’s performance of having attained 1.3 million passenger trips a day on average last year, said Prasarana group chairman Tan Sri Mohd Nasir Ahmad.

“This increase in public transport usage has taken about 377,000 private vehicles off the road each day, preventing approximately 225,000 tonnes of carbon emissions throughout 2025,” he said.

Prasarana will continue to prioritise service reliability and availability to ensure its trains and buses remain the preferred mode of transport for commuters, and the group chairman is confident that the target is achievable with the opening of the Shah Alam Line last month, as well as the upcoming commencement of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link that will connect Johor Bahru and Singapore.

Meanwhile, as of June, four out of five Prasarana rail lines achieved their mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) targets, Prasarana president and group CEO Amir Hamdan said. The Ampang, Kelana Jaya and Sri Petaling lines each recorded one million MKBF, while the Monorail Line achieved its target of 150,000 MKBF, he said.

Earlier this month, transport minister Anthony Loke said that the rail service in the Klang Valley has seen fewer disruptions compared to previous years, with the number of train breakdowns having dropped significantly since 2022.

“As for our bus services, we remain on track to fully integrate electric buses into our fleet by 2027. We will deploy the final batch of diesel buses to replace ageing vehicles in stages, while upgrading 11 depots with charging infrastructure to support electric bus operations,” Amir said.

“By September, our first electric buses will begin serving the public, marking another important milestone in our journey towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility,” he said.