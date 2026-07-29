Toyota Veloz Hybrid on display at GIIAS 2026 – 1.5 hybrid, RM69k-88k; is a Perodua Alza hybrid possible?

In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Jonathan James Tan / 29 July 2026 3:41 pm

Here’s the Toyota Veloz Hybrid in all its glory at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026, about half a year after it was first unveiled at the Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week, which is a different event.

It’s the third Indonesian-assembled Toyota hybrid (after the Innova Zenix and Yaris Cross hybrids) and the cheapest, undercutting the Yaris Cross Hybrid, which starts from 399 million rupiah (RM90k). Like the Vios and Yaris Cross hybrids, this MPV has a 91 PS/121 Nm 1.5 litre 2NR-VEX four-cylinder engine, an 80 PS/141 Nm electric motor, a 111 PS combined output, an E-CVT and a 0.7-kWh battery.

There are four variants on sale in Indonesia – V, Q, Q Modellista and Q TSS Modellista, priced from Rp 303-389 million (RM69k-88k). TSS is Toyota Safety Sense, which incorporates AEB, ACC, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and prevention, rear-cross traffic alert, front departure alert and pedal misoperation control.

The Modellista variants get an optional black roof, black side mirror caps, black door handles, black alloys, black shark’s fin antenna, black door visors, auto-folding side mirrors with puddle lamps, larger front fog lamp housings, chunkier front and rear skid plates, dark chrome bits on the tailgate, front parking sensors, black wheelarch and side mouldings, full-width tail lamps with sequential indicators, and a ceiling entertainment monitor.

All variants have 17-inch alloys wrapped in 205/50 rubber, but only the range-topping Q TSS Modellista gets six airbags (the rest get only two). Only the V doesn’t have a 360 camera and a new 10-inch touch-screen (Malaysia’s Veloz has a nine-inch unit).

You’ll be wondering if this could be offered in Malaysia – whether as a Toyota or a Perodua (both our Veloz and Alza come from Perodua’s Sungai Choh plant). It’s a little early to tell, and perhaps for the latter brand it’s less of a likelihood, but as we often say, stranger things have happened!