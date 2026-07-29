2026 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV launched in Indonesia as Wuling Aira – 205-301 km CLTC range, RM35k-40k

In Cars, International News, Wuling / by Jonathan James Tan / 29 July 2026 5:34 pm

Indonesia is a huge market for tiny-car specialist Wuling (although they do big cars too), so it makes sense that anything new it has goes there first. The 2026-facelift Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, which debuted in China in February, has been launched in Indonesia at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026 as the Wuling Aira.

It’s unfortunate that the car shares its new name with someone I don’t like very much, but enough of my personal life. Gone is the Bingo-like face; it’s now wide-eyed and wearing chrome-rimmed spectacles. Together with the thin ‘grille’ at the bottom, it looks surprised, like O_O. Charging flap’s now on the nose. The rear, of course, apes the front.

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 3,268, 1,550, 1,575 and 2,190 mm (even a Kancil‘s wheelbase is longer!), making it altogether smaller than the already-diminutive Bingo. Love those new four-leaf clover hubcaps (yes, 13-inch steel wheels); the pre-facelift had five petals. Tyres are 155/70 items on this rear-wheel drive (but no frunk) four-seat EV.

Indonesians can have the Standard Range (pictured here) for Rp 155 million (RM35k) or the Long Range for Rp 175 million (RM40k), which respectively carry 16.2 kWh (205 km CLTC; about 160 km WLTP) and 25.1 kWh (301 km CLTC; about 240 km WLTP) LFP batteries. The smaller battery can be AC-charged from 20-100% in about 4.8 hours; 7.2 hours for the bigger battery. Both batteries can be DC-charged from 30-80% in 35 minutes.

No matter the variant, the Aira gets a ‘cookies and cream’ interior with lightly-patterned cloth seats, a column gear selector, a seven-inch instrument panel, TPMS, two speakers and two airbags. The Standard Range has rear drum brakes, an old-school handbrake, no hill hold control, no touch-screen (therefore no reverse camera), no stability control, and no keyless entry and start.

Meanwhile, the Long Range has rear disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a 10.1-inch touch-screen, air-con controls on the steering wheel, a reverse camera, stability control, keyless entry and start, and hill hold control. The boot holds 170 litres (fold the 50:50-split back seats down for 838 litres). What do you think of this little cutie?

Wuling Aira Standard Range at GIIAS 2026