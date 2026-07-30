2026 Geely Okavango shown in Indonesia – likely made in Malaysia, previews upcoming Proton X90 facelift?

In Cars, International News, Proton / by Danny Tan / 30 July 2026 11:08 am

The main star of Geely’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026 booth is the Coolray, a Geely-badged Proton X50 that’s made in Malaysia at Tanjong Malim.

The CBU import is a curious blend of the current X50 facelift (interior and powertrain) with pre-facelift looks, but the biggest shocker is its price – the equivalent of RM75k to RM85k is much cheaper than the X50’s Malaysian price of RM89,800 to RM113,300, never mind shipping costs. Specs are comparable, with the lack of quad pipes the only obvious omission. You can read all about the Malaysian-made Coolray here.

Coolray aside, they also brought the Geely Okavango a.k.a. Proton X90 to GIIAS, and it looks like the Haoyue L facelift that first surfaced late last year. Merely an early preview at this point, with super dark tinting to obscure the cabin and locked doors.

We snooped around and noticed Proton’s logo on the windscreen. Also, this car does not have the latest Okavango’s minimalist cabin – instead, the dashboard is similar to our current X90’s, and so are the wheels (Okavango FL gets new alloys).

This white example also has ADAS, which was removed for the X90 MC that was launched in March, triggering a downgrade to one-star in the ASEAN NCAP rating.

All in, this car looks like a pre-MC X90 (launch spec) with the latest exterior look seen on the Haoyue/Okavango facelift. Are we looking at another old-and-new mix-and-match for Indonesia, made in Malaysia and CBU imported to our ASEAN neighbour?

Proton Tanjong Malim is currently the only plant making the right-hand-drive X90/Okavango, so this makes sense. And from what we’ve seen with the Coolray, CBU doesn’t affect Geely’s pricing strategy. This could also be our first look at an X90 facelift – what do you think of the bolder new face and rear end?

Click these links for more on the 2026 Proton X90 MC and the latest Haoyue/Okavango facelift.

GALLERY: Geely Okavango at GIIAS 2026

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GALLERY: 2026 Geely Haoyue L facelift, China market

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