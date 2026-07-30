Aletra L7 previewed at GIIAS 2026 – Indonesian brand enters Low MPV market with 430 km EV, Oct launch

In Aletra, Cars, International News / by Danny Tan / 30 July 2026 3:35 pm

Indonesian national car company Aletra has unveiled the L7 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026, which opens to the public today at ICE BSD City. The L7 is an electric MPV that’s positioned lower and more mass market than its first product, the L8, which we checked out at last year’s GIIAS.

That car is based on China’s Livan 8, which is essentially an EV version of the Geely Jiaji. If you remember, the Jiaji MPV was a candidate for a ‘new Proton Exora’ that never happened.

The L8 is quite a nice (and nice looking) MPV, but with a price of Rp 488 juta (RM111k), it isn’t the most mass market of entries. Which leaves room for the L7, which will play in Indonesia’s popular Low MPV category – think Toyota Avanza/Daihatsu Xenia (twins of the Perodua Alza), Honda BR-V, Mitsubishi Xpander and Hyundai Stargazer, among other budget people carriers.

The Aletra L7 measures 4,550 mm long and 1,705 mm wide, with a 2,780 mm wheelbase. For context, the current Toyota Avanza is 155 mm shorter but 25 mm wider. But unlike the LMPV benchmark, the L7 looks tall and narrow, which gives the overall shape Nissan Serena/Honda StepWGN vibes, but with shallow windows. Ground clearance is a low 150 mm. This ‘adik’ doesn’t match the L8 in looks, that’s for sure.

The L7 is also an EV, and this prototype has a 51.8-kWh battery with a target range of 430 km. Aletra says that there will be a six-seater version (two middle row captain chairs) alongside the regular seven-seater. Word is that the production L7 will debut in October this year, in conjunction with the launch of Aletra’s headquarters.

The budget EV MPV niche is now dominated by the BYD M6 EV, which starts from Rp 395 juta (RM89,343) in Indonesia. ICE LMPVs aside, the M6 is the car Aletra will be hoping to divert buyers away from. It has sliding doors though, unlike all of the above models. What do you think?

GALLERY: Aletra L7 prototype at GIIAS 2026