Chery J6T CSH in Indonesia – rebadged Jaecoo 6T REEV, 190 km NEDC EV, coming to Malaysia as iCaur 03T?

In Cars, Chery, iCaur, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 30 July 2026 3:37 pm

The electric Chery J6 is set to gain a combustion engine in Indonesia in the shape of the J6T CSH, revealed at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). If the car looks familiar to you, that’s because it’s sold in Thailand as the Jaecoo 6T, and in fact, both are based on the iCaur 03 EV that you can already get in Malaysia. Ah, Chery’s befuddling “anything goes” branding strategy continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Unlike what the name suggests, the J6T CSH does not utilise the Chery Super Hybrid powertrain, which is a plug-in hybrid system. It instead uses its 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder petrol mill solely as a range extender for the electric motor(s).

Those motors are quite a bit more powerful than the iCaur 03’s, with the rear-wheel-drive version already making 252 PS (185 kW) and 300 Nm of torque – 68 PS (50 kW) and 80 Nm more than the equivalent EV. That allows it to get from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds on its way to a somewhat low top speed of 160 km/h.

The dual-motor AWD variant goes even further with a whopping 428 PS (315 kW) and 505 Nm, a jump of 149 PS (110 kW) and 120 Nm. So equipped, the CSH completes the century sprint in a blistering 5.5 seconds, although the top speed is unchanged.

Both models utilise a 33.67 kWh LFP battery that delivers 190 km of pure EV range with RWD and 160 km with AWD. Note that both figures are on the outdated NEDC cycle, so expect closer to 160 km and 130 km respectively on the WLTP cycle. With a 45 litre fuel tank, the CSH has combined range of 800 km with RWD and 750 km with AWD, also NEDC.

In terms of charging, the CSH supports up to 100 kW of DC fast charging, enabling it to be topped up from 30 to 80% in 20 minutes. It also supports up to 6.6 kW of AC charging and possesses a 2.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function.

The “T” suffix brings with it a widebody kit (also available on the EV), with stretched fenders increasing the width by a considerable 40 mm to 1,950 mm. This has necessitated the fitment of beefier new bumpers with front fog lights (lengthening the car by almost 100 mm to 4,503 mm) and different wheel arch extensions, and there are also new (fake) front fender vents.

Elsewhere, the bonnet gets raised ridges on the outer edges for a more imposing look, while the blacked-out D-pillar trim is finished in full gloss black, ditching the 03’s linear matte black pattern. You also get larger wheels – 19-inch units on the RWD model and massive 21s on the AWD you see here.

Beyond that (and the petrol filler on the passenger side), the CSH is as per the 03, wearing the same “i” head- and taillights, upright Defender-like body and storage “backpack” on the sideways-opening tailgate. Ditto the rectilinear interior with its 9.2-inch instrument display, 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12-speaker Infinity sound system.

Pricing has not been revealed just yet, but as reference, the current electric J6 retails at 560.5 million rupiah (RM126,800) for the RWD model and 625.5 million rupiah (RM141,500) with AWD; the J6T versions command a 20 million rupiah (RM4,500) premium. With the 03 already CKD locally assembled in Malaysia and another REEV iCaur, the V27, on its way, could we see J6T offered here as the iCaur 03T REEV?