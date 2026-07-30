Dongfeng reveals 1.5 megawatt EV charger – 1,500A peak expandable to 2.4 MW, fights BYD Flash Charging

China’s EV charging speed war has a new entrant. Dongfeng Motor has rolled out its first fully in-house developed ultra-high-power charging pile, and the headline number is a big one – 1,500 kW from a single gun, putting it level with BYD’s second-generation Flash Charging as some of the most powerful mass-production-grade units in China.

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The state-owned carmaker marked the milestone with a ceremony at its Global Innovation Centre on July 29, where prototypes of the megawatt charging pile rolled off the line alongside a new kilovolt electric drive unit.

The charger uses a split design – the power electronics sit in a 1.2 MW host cabinet, with additional cabinets able to be paired to expand the available power pool to 2.4 MW and beyond. The 1,500 kW single-gun figure is the ceiling of the dispensing hardware itself, which is rated for 1,500 amps across an ultra-wide 150 to 1,000 volt operating window – so seeing that full number requires both the expanded cabinet setup and a kilovolt-class vehicle. An 800-volt car drawing 1,500 amps tops out at 1.2 MW, neatly matching a single cabinet.

Dongfeng claims overall unit efficiency of no less than 96.7% – good enough, it says, to place the unit among the industry’s first batch of Level 1-rated high-power chargers under China’s new GB 46519-2025 energy-efficiency standard.

There’s more in the pipeline, too. Dongfeng says it has begun developing a next-generation ultra-fast charger with integrated energy storage – the same grid-friendly approach BYD employs at its Flash Charging stations – and is building out a full product matrix spanning 720 kW to 2.4 MW that can be shared between passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The other debutant at the event was the iD5-300SN, the group’s first kilovolt e-drive. Built around a 1,500-volt-rated silicon carbide power module, it operates across a 450 to 1,000 volt range – extendable to 1,200 volts – and delivers a peak output of 300 kW, while remaining compatible with today’s mainstream 800-volt platforms. Dongfeng claims a 30% improvement in power density over the previous generation, along with class-leading CLTC efficiency.

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The new e-drive will be deployed across Dongfeng’s Mach powertrain family, and will also underpin the first kilovolt-architecture model from Epicland (Yijing in Chinese), the premium brand Dongfeng is developing together with Huawei.

The announcement lands in the middle of an escalating charging arms race among Chinese carmakers. BYD fired the loudest shot in March with its 1,500 kW second-generation Flash Charging and second-generation Blade Battery, which together deliver a 10-70% charge in five minutes – the Shenzhen giant is targeting 20,000 Flash Charging stations in China by the end of this year, with overseas expansion to follow.c

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