Drivers under the influence of alcohol, drugs involved in 120 fatal road crashes from 2023 to June 2026 – JSPT

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 30 July 2026 11:36 am

Malaysian police have recorded 120 fatal road crashes involving drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs from 2023 until June this year, reported New Straits Times.

Of these, 94 cases involved drug abuse, while the remaining 26 cases involved alcohol use, said JSPT director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali.

“Based on our statistics, we found that many accidents were caused by drink-drivers, so we have intensified enforcement operations, including roadblocks. Every week, I issue instructions to all TEID officers and personnel to continuously carry out Op Mabuk (against drink-drivers), with no contingent exempted,” Hasbullah said.

Records kept by the JSPT show that 1,634 operations were conducted under Op Mabuk in the first six months of this year, resulting in 949 arrests, and the figure showed an increase compared with the same period last year, which saw 692 operations and 930 arrests, he said.

“The five contingents with the highest number of arrests under Op Mabuk were Kuala Lumpur with 268 individuals, Johor (223), Selangor (182), Sabah (95) and Sarawak (62),” he continued.

The JSPT is collaborating with the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) on the use of saliva test kits to detect drivers involved in drug abuse, the JSPT director said.