GWM Malaysia sold 3,166 vehicles in 1H 2026, up 42.4% from last year; Ora 5 HEV to launch later this year

In GWM, Local News / by Mick Chan / 30 July 2026 5:17 pm

GWM Malaysia has announced today that it has sold 3,166 vehicles in the first half of this year, which represented a 42.4% increase over the same period last year to place it among the top 11 best-selling automotive brands in Malaysia, it stated.

This saw the brand’s sales increase from 1,294 units in the first quarter of this year to 1,872 units in the second quarter, or a 44.7% quarter-on-quarter increase.

Contributing to the brand’s growth in sales volume in Malaysia are the Wey G9 Hi4 PHEV MPV which saw 707 units sold in Q2 2026, up from 421 units in the first quarter of this year.

Alongside the brand’s plug-in hybrid MPV is the Haval H6 HEV, which saw 895 units sold, this quarter, up from 656 units sold in the previous quarter. Meanwhile the Ora Good Cat EV saw a 92% quarter-on-quarter growth.

GWM Malaysia also stated that it welcomed the Malaysian government’s decision to postpone the implementation of the PU(A) 402/2019-Excise Tax Regulations (Determination of Value of Locally Produced Goods for Excise Tax Purposes, which will enable car buyers to continue to benefit from existing vehicle pricing structures until the end of this year.

The brand aims to expand on its electrified product offerings in Malaysia, having launched the Tank 300 HEV in May this year, priced at RM259,800.

Upcoming models to arrive in Malaysia from the company will be the Ora 5 HEV, which is expected to launch within the second half of this year, and this will be joined by the Haval H7 Hi4 plug-in hybrid, which is expected to arrive on the market early next year, GWM Malaysia told paultan.org.

“Our strongest-ever first-half performance reflects the growing confidence Malaysians have in GWM’s products, technologies and long-term commitment to the market. As we enter the second half of 2026, we remain focused on expanding our product portfolio, strengthening our presence in Malaysia and delivering even greater value to our customers,” said GWM Malaysia managing director for commercial operations Stan Li Hao.