Li Auto, Xiaomi stretch EREV oil changes to 3 years, 30,000 km to close the PHEV-EV maintenance gap

In Cars, China, Technology / by Harvinder Sidhu / 30 July 2026 2:28 pm

One of the understated perks of running a fully electric vehicle is how little scheduled maintenance it needs – no engine oil, no spark plugs, no gearbox fluid, just the occasional brake fluid, coolant and cabin filter change.

Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and range-extended EVs (EREVs), on the other hand, still carry an internal combustion engine burning fossil fuel that needs looking after – even if it barely gets used. In China, that has become a genuine sore point for the consumer, and two of the market’s biggest EREV players are now attacking it head-on.

Li Auto has introduced a three-year/30,000 km engine oil change interval for its latest L8 and L9 SUVs, while Xiaomi has pledged the same for its upcoming Skynomad EREV SUV range, which was detailed at the company’s Kunlun architecture technical presentation, CarNewsChina reports.

The logic is simple. With ever-larger batteries now offering well over 300 km of pure electric range, Chinese EREV owners typically charge overnight at home and treat the petrol engine – which only ever generates electricity and never drives the wheels – as a long-distance backup. Some owners have found themselves changing oil on schedule despite the range extender barely running at all in the interim, which rather blunts the low-running-cost pitch these vehicles are sold on. The stretched intervals are designed to narrow that upkeep gap with EVs, and to win over buyers torn between the two propulsion types.

Xiaomi’s implementation sees Skynomad owners send their cars in for an initial service at one year or 10,000 km, after which oil changes take place every three years or 30,000 km. The company has partnered with Shell for lubricants and specified a low-viscosity API SQ 0W-16 oil for the 112 kW 1.5 litre turbo range extender it co-developed with Harbin Dongan, while the range extender and EV components are covered by an eight-year/160,000 km warranty.

Li Auto goes a step further. The latest L8 and L9 are fitted with intelligent oil life monitoring, which the company says removes the need for an initial running-in service altogether – and notably, the 30,000 km figure refers specifically to the range extender’s running mileage, not the total odometer.

Li Auto’s own service materials describe the three-year/30,000 km cycle as a laboratory-conditions ceiling, with the actual interval calculated and dynamically adjusted in real time based on driving habits, road conditions and ambient temperature – owners simply follow the car’s service prompt. Here too, Shell supplies a bespoke super-low-viscosity, long-life oil, although the exact grade and sump capacity have not been disclosed.

Of course, there’s a catch. The extended intervals lean on specially formulated oils, and dealer lock-in comes with the territory – Li Auto’s official service policy states that if the car is serviced outside its network or with owner-supplied parts, any related components that subsequently develop issues lose their standard warranty coverage. Chinese outlet Electric Planet reports that Li Auto staff went further, cautioning that it was “highly possible” the warranty would be affected even if an oil of identical grade and standard is used.

That matters, because Li Auto charges 1,180 yuan (RM712) for the three-year oil change at its own service centres, while Alibaba’s Tmall Car Care quotes just 600 yuan (RM362) for a four-litre 0W-16 Shell change – close to half price. With China’s brutal price war squeezing margins on both new cars and after-sales, locking customers into official servicing is one way of securing long-term revenue.

How do Malaysian PHEV servicing costs compare?

The very same maintenance gap exists here, of course. Plug-in hybrids have become one of the fastest-growing corners of our market. So we pulled the official maintenance schedules of four popular plug-in hybrids – the GWM Wey G9, Jaecoo J7 PHEV, Omoda C9 PHEV and Proton eMas 7 PHEV – and set them against two pure EVs, the eMas 7 EV and the Zeekr 009. Here’s the short version:

PHEV vs EV maintenance in Malaysia - oil change schedules Model Service interval Engine oil change Oil changes to 100,000 km GWM Wey G9 PHEV 6 months / 10,000 km Every visit 10 Jaecoo J7 PHEV 12 months / 10,000 km Every visit 10 Omoda C9 PHEV 12 months / 10,000 km Every visit 10 Proton eMas 7 PHEV 12 months / 15,000 km Every visit from 15,000 km 6 Proton eMas 7 EV 12 months / 20,000 km None 0 Zeekr 009 12 months / 20,000 km None 0

The spread among the plug-in hybrids is striking. The Wey G9, the newest of the lot, is on a full petrol-car regime – its official maintenance booklet calls for a visit every six months or 10,000 km, with the engine oil and filter replaced every single time. A home-charging owner who barely wakes the 1.5 litre turbo engine will still sit through 10 oil changes in five years; a Li Auto L9 owner in China would see one. GWM does soften the blow considerably with five years of free maintenance covering parts and labour, so those visits cost nothing for a good while – but the calendar commitment remains.

The Omoda Jaecoo plug-in hybrids split the difference. The J7 PHEV and C9 PHEV are serviced every 10,000 km or 12 months – half the workshop visits of their petrol siblings in time terms – with oil changed at every visit and routine bills of around RM400. As detailed in our Omoda Jaecoo service cost guide, the mandatory total to 100,000 km works out to RM6,244 for the J7 PHEV and RM7,314 for the C9 PHEV, with the pricier 40,000 km and 80,000 km visits covering the hybrid transmission fluids.

Proton’s eMas 7 PHEV is the most progressive of the local bunch. Its official schedule runs to 15,000 km or 12 months, and the three-month/5,000 km first service merely inspects the engine oil – the first actual change only comes at 15,000 km or 12 months. The air filter is due every 30,000 km, the fuel filter every 45,000 km and the hybrid transmission oil every 60,000 km, so the engine-related workload is genuinely lighter, even if the oil still gets changed annually whether the engine worked hard or not.

Then there are the EVs. The eMas 7 EV lists just four scheduled items – reduction gear oil, motor coolant, brake fluid and cabin filter – across its 20,000 km/12-month visits, and costs under RM1,600 to maintain over five years, versus about RM5,200 for a petrol X70. The Zeekr 009’s entire Malaysian schedule is five line items – a general inspection plus cabin filter, brake fluid, coolant and reducer oil – on the same annual/20,000 km rhythm. That, in a nutshell, is the gap Li Auto and Xiaomi are trying to close.

Notably, every plug-in hybrid sold here counts its oil changes against the total odometer and the calendar, regardless of how much the engine actually ran – nobody offers BYD China’s dual-odometer approach, let alone a three-year interval. The dealer lock-in, meanwhile, is universal: the GWM, Proton and Zeekr schedules all warn that servicing outside the authorised network, or with non-genuine parts and fluids, can void the warranty.

Whether a three-year oil change would ever fly here is another question. Our year-round tropical heat and humidity, stop-start traffic and the tendency for oil to oxidise and absorb moisture over time – engine running or not – all argue for caution, as does petrol going stale in a seldom-used tank (some PHEVs periodically force the engine to run for precisely this reason). CarNewsChina also notes it’s unclear whether the Chinese intervals will be applied to export markets, with differing climates, road conditions and usage patterns possibly requiring different servicing strategies.

Still, the direction of travel is clear – as PHEV and EREV makers chase EV-curious buyers, expect service intervals to lengthen, and fixed calendars to give way to oil-life monitoring based on how the engine is actually used. So, would a three-year oil change make a plug-in hybrid more tempting than a full EV for you, or does dealer-only servicing sour the deal? Share your thoughts in the comments.