Malaysia needs at least RM300 million annually to secure permanent Formula 1 calendar slot – Sepang CEO

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Mick Chan / 30 July 2026 1:13 pm

Malaysia would need to spend at least RM300 million yearly if it wants to secure a permanent slot on the Formula 1 calendar, Sepang International Circuit CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif has said, reported Bernama.

This estimated figure covers Formula 1 hosting rights fees, which are currently estimated at between US$70 million to US$80 million (RM289 million to RM340 million), as well as costs for local preparations required to meet the specifications of the event.

“My estimate is no less than RM300 million. That is the cost. But we also need to look at the overall returns. Based on the data I have seen, most host countries generate returns of at least three times the amount they spend. In other words, if we spend RM300 million, the potential return to the country could reach RM1 billion,” Azhan said.

There are two main requirements which need to be met if Malaysia is to regain a permanent slot on the Formula 1 calendar, he said. This includes the ability to pay the hosting rights fees, and the availability of a slot on the championship calendar.

“The government’s current focus is not on spending money on international events but on helping the people with economic challenges and the cost of living. Perhaps in the future, based on the data we obtain from hosting this event, it could serve as a starting point for our decision,” he said.

“The other factor is the availability of a slot on the F1 calendar itself. If there is no slot, it will not happen. So the two main criteria are having the funds to pay the rights fees and having an available slot on the calendar,” he continued.

The hosting of the round in Malaysia – officially named the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia – is to take place at the Sepang International Circuit from October 2 to 4, 2026, and it would be a one-off event, with the current priority being to ensure the successful organisation of the event, Azhan said.

Earlier this week, former Sepang International Circuit CEO Datuk Razlan Razali said that while the return of Formula 1 to Malaysia will bring economic spillover, a permanent return to the sport’s calendar is unlikely.

As for the expenditure by Malaysia for the upcoming event, the nation would only need to spend an estimated RM16 million to prepare the venue for the return of the premier open-wheel series, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.