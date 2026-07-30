MG 07 open for pre-sales in China – EV fastback sedan from RM74k; up to 845 km range, semi-solid-state battery

In Cars, China, Global Car Launches, MG / by Harvinder Sidhu / 30 July 2026 8:33 pm

MG has opened pre-sales for the 07 in China, and the pricing is aggressive – the new electric fastback sedan starts from 125,900 yuan (around RM74k), well below the sub-150,000 yuan figure most had expected.

Five battery-electric variants are on offer, topping out at 165,900 yuan (around RM98k; some Chinese listings indicate up to 168,900 yuan), with the official launch set for late August. Deliveries of the circa-600 km versions begin end-August, while the long-range 845 km versions arrive in early October.

Effectively the new energy successor to the petrol-powered MG7, the 07 is the brand’s first model with lidar. The full pre-sale line-up: 650 Comfort at 125,900 yuan, 610 LiDAR at 135,900 yuan, 610 Flagship at 145,900 yuan, 845 LiDAR at 155,900 yuan and 845 Flagship at 165,900 yuan – the numbers denoting CLTC range. As a pre-sale sweetener, early bookings get the boot-mounted fridge and the full advanced driver assistance package thrown in for free.

MG 07 pre-sale line-up (China) Variant CLTC range Price (yuan) Approx. RM LiDAR / NOA 650 Comfort 650 km 125,900 RM74k No (base) 610 LiDAR 610 km 135,900 RM80k Yes 610 Flagship 610 km 145,900 RM86k Yes 845 LiDAR 845 km 155,900 RM92k Yes 845 Flagship 845 km 165,900 RM98k Yes

Built on SAIC’s Nebula platform (marketed as the Modular Scalable Platform outside China), the 07 measures 4,886 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,485 mm tall, with a 2,825 mm wheelbase – so it’s slightly larger than a Toyota Camry in footprint, with a longer wheelbase.

The design is a proper five-door liftback fastback with a claimed 0.23 drag coefficient, four frameless doors, a powered rear spoiler adjustable across five positions, semi-hidden door handles, a one-piece clamshell bonnet over C-shaped headlamps and an active grille shutter, and a roof-mounted lidar pod on all but the base variant.

Six colours are offered – Morello Purple, Notting Grey, Oxford Blue, Milia Pink, California Blue and Salt Lake White – on a choice of two 19-inch wheel designs, including a Silverstone Racing pattern (a nice nod to MG’s British motorsport heritage) with yellow-painted brake calipers.

Two battery choices – semi-solid-state or 91 kWh CATL

The 650 and 610 variants use a 67 kWh hybrid solid-liquid (semi-solid-state) battery from SAIC-backed QingTao Energy – the same supplier behind the semi-solid-state MG4 and MG 4X. SAIC says reducing liquid electrolyte content to around 5% improves cycle life and significantly cuts fire risk. These versions get a 176 kW (236 PS) motor for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds, on a 400-volt architecture with 3C peak charging – 30-80% takes 20 minutes.

The 845 versions step up to a 91 kWh ternary lithium battery from CATL and a 235 kW (320 PS) motor, cutting the century sprint to 5.9 seconds. Crucially, these sit on an 800-volt platform with 5C fast charging, dispatching the same 30-80% top-up in just 12 minutes – and that 845 km CLTC rating makes this the longest-legged MG yet. SAIC also claims its new actively-cooled drive unit completed 100 consecutive 0-100 km/h launches in Shanghai’s summer heat – best run 5.67 seconds – without meaningful power derating.

MG 07 - the two battery options Item 610 / 650 variants 845 variants Battery 67 kWh semi-solid-state (QingTao) 91 kWh ternary lithium (CATL) Motor 176 kW (236 PS) 235 kW (320 PS) 0-100 km/h 6.9 s 5.9 s Architecture 400-volt 800-volt Fast charging 3C (30-80% in 20 min) 5C (30-80% in 12 min) CLTC range 610-650 km 845 km

A plug-in hybrid is expected to follow, pairing an 82 kW 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine with a 152 kW electric drive motor and a 30 kWh lithium iron manganese phosphate pack from the CATL-SAIC joint venture, good for up to 185 km of pure electric range on the tougher WLTC cycle and a claimed combined range of over 1,600 km – enough for most Malaysians to commute all week on electricity alone and still do the balik kampung run, if it ever gets here.

Chassis-wise, every variant gets mCDC electromagnetically-controlled dampers as standard – kit normally reserved for cars costing twice as much in China – making up to 200 adjustments per second, with AI-based road preview scanning the surface 15 to 150 metres ahead on higher trims. There’s also a VMC tyre blowout stability control system, which MG says has been validated in a 202 km/h diagonal double-tyre blowout test.

First car with Momenta R7 – but not on the base variant

The 07 is the first model to deploy Momenta’s new R7 “world model” assisted driving platform, running on the Xheart X7 chip designed for large AI models and anchored by one roof lidar plus 11 exterior cameras on the four upper variants. The system covers urban and highway navigation-on-autopilot functions plus automated memory parking.

The entry-level 650 Comfort makes do with a Horizon Robotics Journey J6B chip and skips the lidar – and with it, highway and urban navigation-assisted driving. So the headline price gets you the range, not the headline ADAS.

The dashboard is anchored by a 15.6-inch 2.5K central touchscreen and an 8.88-inch instrument display running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P chip with an Oppo-developed smart connectivity layer, plus a 21-speaker, 7.1.4-channel spatial audio system. MG claims 87% cabin space utilisation.

What it means for us

No word on export markets yet. For Malaysia, MG’s petrol MG7 fastback was previewed at KLIMS 2024 and remains on SAIC Motor Malaysia’s radar, while the company has begun CKD assembly at EPMB’s Pegoh, Melaka plant with the MG S5 EV, and SAIC plans to bring its semi-solid-state battery tech to overseas MG4s by end-2026.

A right-hand-drive 07 anywhere near this price positioning would be a very interesting proposition against the BYD Seal here – we’ll be watching.