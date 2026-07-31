2026 BMW iX3 50 xDrive launched in Indonesia – 805 km WLTP, from RM512k; Malaysian launch next week

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 31 July 2026 10:01 am

The all-new (NA5) BMW iX3 will be launched in Malaysia next week, but Indonesia has already welcomed the first of the German brand’s Neue Klasse models at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

Launched with an off-the-road price of 2.269 billion rupiah (about RM512k), the iX3 arrives in Indonesia in a sole 50 xDrive variant. This features a dual-motor, all-wheel drive electric powertrain rated at 469 PS (463 hp or 345 kW) and 645 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds and top speed of 210 km/h.

Juicing the electric motors is a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with a usable energy capacity of 108.7 kWh for up to 805 km of range following the WLTP standard. As for charging, the 800-volt electrical architecture allows for DC fast charging at a peak power of 400 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge taking 21 minutes.

The iX3 in Indonesia also gets an upgraded onboard AC charger that can handle 22 kW instead of the standard 11 kW, along with support for vehicle-to-load (V2L), vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G).

In terms of kit, the iX3 comes with adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist, Driving Assistant Plus (includes AEB and various Level 2 ADAS functions), Parking Assistant Plus, tyre pressure monitoring, the Iconic Glow kidney grille, M Sport package with dark blue metallic brake callipers, 21-inch M light alloy star-spoke style 1050 M bicolour wheels, Veganza leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered seats and tailgate and automatic air-conditioning.

On the matter of screens, the highlight is BMW’s Panoramic iDrive with pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision Display, which is accompanied by a 17.9-inch touchscreen powered by Operating System X and a 3D head-up display. BMW ConnectedDrive, a Harman Kardon sound system, vehicle telematics and a wireless charging tray are other amenities that come as standard.