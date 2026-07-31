BMW Motorrad reports 15.2% rise in profit for Q2 2026 despite 1.9% drop in motorcycle deliveries

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 July 2026 12:18 pm

Despite a drop in deliveries, BMW Motorrad reported a 15.2% increase in EBIT profitability despite delivering 1.9% fewer motorcycles. This compares against a drop in group earnings before tax of 35% year-on-year to 1.7 billion euro (RM8 billion) in the second quarter, while first-half EBT declined 29.4% to about 4 billion euro (RM18.83 billion). Group revenue reached 31.3 billion euro (RM147.4 billion) during the quarter and 62.3 billion euro (RM293.38 billion) for the first six months of 2026.

BMW attributed the weaker performance primarily to the continued downturn in China’s automotive market, where retail sales plunged 30.2% in the April-June period. The company said higher vehicle exports from China also intensified competition across global markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) remained resilient, with around 117,000 units delivered globally in the second quarter. Europe continued to drive electric vehicle growth, with BEV sales rising 38 per cent to more than 81,000 units, accounting for nearly one in every three vehicles sold in the region.

Regionally, BMW recorded retail sales growth of 7.6% in Europe and 9.4% across the Americas, including an 11.9% increase in the United States. However, these gains were insufficient to offset the sharp decline in China and weaker performance across the Asia-Pacific region.

The group delivered approximately 591,000 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles worldwide during the quarter, down 4.9% from a year earlier. BMW brand deliveries fell 7.7%, although MINI posted a 17.1% increase, driven by strong demand for its all-electric models.