BMW Unveils R 12 G/S Competition for GS Trophy 2026

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 July 2026 5:26 pm

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the exclusive R 12 G/S GS Trophy Competition Bike that will be used in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2026, which returns to Europe with Romania as the host nation. Scheduled for late summer 2026, the off-road event will see teams from around the world tackle Romania’s diverse landscapes in a test of riding skill, precision and endurance.

Built exclusively for the biennial competition, which has been held since 2008, the GS Trophy Competition Bike is based on the BMW R 12 G/S and fitted with a comprehensive range of factory accessories designed to maximise its off-road capability. Powered by BMW’s legendary boxer-twin displacing 1,170 cc, the base model R12 retails in Malaysia from RM121,000.

While the GS Trophy Competition Bike will not be sold as a complete package, BMW said customers can closely replicate the competition machine using the standard R 12 G/S with optional accessories. The only differences are cosmetic details such as the racing decals.

The motorcycle comes equipped with BMW’s Comfort Package, featuring Hill Start Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, heated grips and cruise control. It also includes Headlight Pro with adaptive cornering light, Riding Modes Pro, and the Enduro Package Pro, which adds off-road tyres, an 18-inch rear wheel and handlebar risers.

Further enhancements include engine protection bars, cylinder head covers, a Rally cockpit fairing, navigation preparation, an Akrapovič silencer and a five-litre tank bag that doubles as a rear bag. The motorcycle features a Lightwhite uni paint finish accented by blue tank graphics and a red seat, reflecting BMW Motorrad’s motorsport heritage while reinforcing its purpose-built character for demanding off-road adventures.