Get a Certified Pre-owned Mercedes-Benz via Young Star Agility+ – GFV, lower repayments, extended warranty

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 31 July 2026 10:50 am

Eyeing a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle that’s under two years old? Now’s the time to check out the Young Star Agility+ programme, which offers a plethora of benefits to complement your Mercedes-Benz ownership. Read on if you value flexibility, freedom of choice and peace of mind.

For starters, Young Star Agility+ allows you to fully customise your privileges, putting you in control. Enjoy flexible financing, bespoke service packages, lower monthly repayments, Guaranteed Future Value and an extended warranty.

You’ll also benefit from insurance support, up to RM1,200 in charging credits if you’re buying an EQ or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model, and MobilityPlus, which is a guaranteed replacement car programme.

With MobilityPlus, if your Mercedes-Benz has to be sent in for service and maintenance, or warranty claims, for over 48 hours, you get a Mercedes-Benz replacement car. This applies nationwide, Langkawi and Labuan included. You are entitled to 20 days of MobilityPlus per year, the replacement car will be delivered to you at your specified drop-off and pick-up points.

Here’s how Young Star Agility+ works. You first select a repayment tenure from one to five years (based on the vehicle age) and an annual mileage allowance from 10,000 to 30,000 km. Then you decide how much you want to pay up front – it can be as low as 10% of the vehicle value.

Guaranteed Future Value lets you pay only for a proportion of the vehicle value, which lowers your monthly repayment. For example, a Guaranteed Future Value of RM100,000 for a RM300,000 vehicle means you only need to pay RM200,000 over the course of your tenure.

When the Agility+ agreement ends, you can choose to Settle (pay the remaining residual value to fully own the car), Extend (extend the repayment plan to cover the remaining residual value) or Return (give the car back with no further obligations*). Now how’s that for flexibility? Learn more about Young Star Agility+ here.

*Subject to excess mileage and a fair amount of wear and tear.