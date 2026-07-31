Gov’t does not implement any price control on public EV charging, allows rates to be determined by CPOs – MITI

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 31 July 2026 12:45 pm

The government says it has not introduced any price control mechanism for public electric vehicle (EV) charging services and has no plans to do so, leaving the rates to be determined by charging point operators (CPOs), based on their own commercial considerations.

In a written parliamentary reply, as picked up by Bernama, the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) said that this approach is intended to encourage private sector investment and foster healthy competition in the provision of EV charging services. It said that this would accelerate the expansion of the public EV charging network across the country.

The ministry said this in response to a question from Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew, who asked MITI to state the number of public EV charging stations and whether the prices charged by operators are subject to any regulatory framework, price control mechanism, licensing requirements or government oversight.

The ministry indicated that there was a total of 6,416 public EV chargers nationwide as of May 31, 2026. Of these, 2,143 units (33.4%) are DC fast chargers, while 4,273 units (66.6%) are AC chargers. It said that 6,176 units (96%) are located in Peninsular Malaysia, with 208 units in Sarawak and 32 units in Sabah.

It added that although the rates for public EV charging are not regulated by the government, the development and operation of charging facilities remain subject to various regulatory requirements, technical standards and safety requirements enforced by agencies including MITI, the energy commission (ST) and local authorities.

The ministry said the government will continue to ensure that the development of the EV charging network in the country is carried out safely, systematically and competitively through a comprehensive regulatory framework, while a conducive market environment will be maintained to encourage private investment and expand consumers’ access to EV charging facilities nationwide.