GWM Malaysia electric vehicle plans still in pipeline, but govt’s post-2027 CKD EV policy needs to be known: COO

In GWM, Local News / by Mick Chan / 31 July 2026 1:25 pm

2025 GWM Ora Good Cat

At the GWM Malaysia media briefing for its 1H 2026 performance yesterday, the company stated that its product direction in Malaysia will depend on the Malaysian government’s policy for electric vehicles.

“The Malaysian government’s policy on EVs encourages CKD local assembly of EVs unless we want to sell (our products) for more than RM200k,” said GWM Malaysia chief operating officer Roslan Abdullah in reference to the Malaysian ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI)’s RM250k minimum price requirement for fully imported (CBU) electric vehicles sold in Malaysia.

Electric vehicles which are locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia will continue to enjoy full tax exemption until December 31, 2027, whereas tax-free incentives for CBU EVs expired at the end of 2025.

“(Battery-electric vehicles) are still in the pipeline, but we need to see what the government policy will be after 2027,” Roslan said, noting that government policy will determine GWM Malaysia’s product direction with regard to its BEV models.

The GWM Ora 07 is no longer listed on the GWM Malaysia website

For the EV models in the GWM Malaysia line-up, namely the Ora Good Cat (RM110k, 143 PS/210 Nm) and Ora Good Cat GT (RM120k, 171 PS/250 Nm), these do not meet the CBU EV requirements of a minimum declared cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of RM200,000 and a minimum power output of 180 kW (245 PS).

This therefore means that these models cannot be restocked unless these are locally assembled in Malaysia, and the also-CBU Ora 07 has been unlisted from the GWM Malaysia website.

However, the company is currently focused on hybrid and plug-in hybrid models for Malaysia to make the choice simple for its customers, Roslan said. Hybrid products in the GWM Malaysia line-up currently include the Wey G9 Hi4 PHEV, the GWM Tank 300 HEV, and Haval H6 HEV.

These will soon be joined by the Ora 05 HEV, that is expected to launch in within the second half of this year, and the Haval H7 Hi4 PHEV, which is expected to arrive on the market early next year, according to GWM Malaysia.