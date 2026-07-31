LRT3 Shah Alam Line free trial extended until August 14

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 31 July 2026 8:25 pm

Rapid KL has announced that the free service period for the LRT3 Shah Alam Line has been extended until August 14. The free travel period was supposed to end by today, July 31.

In a statement issued earlier today, the rail operator said the extension of the free rides will provide an opportunity for more users to enjoy the line and become familiar with the new transport system connecting Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Kiang.

It added that the extension of this free service period is hoped to benefit more users, reduce the cost of daily travel, as well as increase public confidence in the efficiency and comfort of the country’s public transport system.

Officially launched on June 28 by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the LRT3 Shah Alam Line is a 37.8 km rail line running from Johan Setia in Klang to Bandar Utama in PJ. There are 20 stations in total serving large population centres in Klang, Shah Alam and Subang.

Prasarana says that there are two million people living along the route, and it is looking at ridership of 67,000 a day for the first year of operations, rising to 117,708 a day within five years. We’ve done a full end-to-end tour of the line – read our complete guide here.

GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line

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GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line official images