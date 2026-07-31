Night Market Trader Killed on Way to RXZ Members 8.0 Gathering in Terengganu

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 July 2026 12:34 pm

A 19-year-old night market trader was killed in a road accident while travelling to Kuala Terengganu to attend the RXZ Members 8.0 gathering on Thursday night. Muhammad Zulhairi Azhar Mohd Shahrizan, from Klang, Selangor, was pronounced dead at the scene after the accident involving his Yamaha LC135 motorcycle and a Perodua Myvi at Kilometre 112.3 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT) heading towards Kuantan at about 11pm.

Temerloh district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasyim Bahron said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was travelling in a convoy of five motorcyclists from Klang to Kuala Terengganu for the RXZ Members 8.0 event. He said the victim is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle at the accident site before skidding and falling onto the left lane, throwing him into the right lane of the highway.

“A Perodua Myvi travelling in the right lane was unable to avoid the victim and struck him, causing him to be flung back onto the roadside on the left lane,” said Mohd Nasyim. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the collision,” he said in a statement on Friday, reported by Sinar Harian.

Mohd Nasyim said further investigations found that the victim did not possess a valid motorcycle licence at the time of the accident. Initial investigations indicate that the crash was caused by the victim’s failure to maintain control of his motorcycle, he added, with case being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.