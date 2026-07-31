Perodua QV-E owner receives RM16.5k refund for price difference between launch and current promotion

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Mick Chan / 31 July 2026 5:33 pm

Launched in December 2025, the Perodua QV-E was priced at RM80,000 at debut, however this was revised to RM69,999 in June with a RM215 monthly BaaS fee (down from the previous RM275 price), and a special rebate of RM6,500 until September 30 brings the price down further to RM63,499.

For a buyer who has purchased the QV-E at its debut price of RM80,000, this is a difference of RM16,501, which is the case for an early buyer, Tan Aik Keong who took delivery of his QV-E in April this year. What was unexpected, according to Tan on the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club Facebook page, was that he was refunded that amount by Perodua.

There was no request for compensation, nor was there a complaint submitted, said Tan, and the refund was an initiative on Perodua’s part in making the adjustment for its early customers, he said.

New to the QV-E is an outright purchase of RM93,999, and the aforementioned RM6,500 rebate for the QV-E until September 30 is also applicable to this, bringing it to RM87,499 for outright purchase. The reduced prices for parts and labour announced by Perodua in June also applies to the QV-E.

Tan made the comparison between his purchase of the QV-E with his earlier purchase of another electric vehicle, a Tesla in November 2023, of which he was also an early-batch owner in Malaysia.

The launch price for the Tesla was approximately RM189,000 at the time – which is the launch price of the Model 3 Highland Standard Range – which was later reduced to RM169,000, and Tesla did not subsequently offer anything to its early customers, according to Tan.