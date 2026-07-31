In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / 31 July 2026 2:42 pm

The CKD Proton eMas 7 EV was launched in January and the CKD eMas 5 showed up at KLIMS 2026 last month. Barely two weeks later, Proton announced that its four-year-old Tanjong Malim engine plant had begun assembling dedicated hybrid engines (DHE) and transmissions (DHT) for hybrids and PHEVs, as well as electric drive units (EDU, or motors) for EVs.

The yet-to-be-launched CKD eMas 7 PHEV, revealed today, obviously gets a locally-assembled DHE, DHT and motor, but we’re told that the eMas 5 and eMas 7 EVs now use motors assembled in Tanjong Malim, and that they’re already being delivered to customers.

The national carmaker has invested over RM121 million to expand the engine plant – it wants to boost capacity from 240,000 to 400,000 engines by 2028. This would support Malaysian consumption as well as exports to countries like Vietnam, South Africa and even Mexico, as Geely products. The plant has eight local and eight foreign suppliers.

CKD Proton eMas 5 at KLIMS 2026

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CKD Proton eMas 7

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