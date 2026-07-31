Proton eMas 5, eMas 7 PHEV: 24% of buyers live in high-rise buildings, charging partners cover 600 locations

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / 31 July 2026 5:30 pm

Proton has revealed in a presentation at today’s line-off ceremony for the locally-assembled (CKD) Proton eMas 7 PHEV that 24% of eMas 5 and eMas 7 PHEV buyers live in high-rise buildings (i.e. condominiums), which it says is higher than the national benchmark of 23%.

This is in response to the thought (or the myth, if you’re one of the naysayers) that EVs and PHEVs are only viable purchases if you live in a landed property because you are free to install your own wallbox AC charger.

Naturally, Proton wants to encourage more condo-dwellers to buy its new-energy vehicles, so it says its charging partners – ChargeSini, JomCharge, Charge+, Time Charge N Go and RExharge – altogether cover over 600 high-rise charging locations nationwide, with special eMas owner rates as low as 63 sen per kWh.

That’s really quite affordable, and it’s entirely possible, of course, to run an EV while relying solely on public chargers, but the convenience of private home charging cannot be denied. Come home, plug in, go to sleep and let it hit the 80% or 100% cut-off – no waiting, no looking around for a nearby teh tarik spot and no rushing back to unplug it before you kena idle fees, or before the next EV driver makes a celebrity out of you.

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