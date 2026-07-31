Proton eMas 7 PHEV CKD starts production in Tg Malim, adds front massage seats to Premium and Premium Plus

Local production (CKD) of the Proton eMas 7 PHEV has officially begun at Proton’s dedicated NEV plant in Tanjong Malim, about five months after the car launched in fully-imported (CBU) form. You will have three immediate questions – what are the prices, has anything changed and what is the local content rate?
Well, this isn’t a launch, so there are no prices yet – not even estimated ones. To jog your memory, the eMas 7 EV became RM4k-6k cheaper upon CKD, and the eMas 5 CKD had no price change.
The eMas 7 PHEV CKD has only one spec change – the Premium and Premium Plus now get front massage seats with six programmes – Wave, Walk, Serpentine, Shoulder, Lumbar and Crawling. That means the base Prime variant carries on completely unchanged. 30% of the vehicle’s parts are locally sourced (at least 40% Regional Value Content is required if it’s to be exported to ASEAN).
The powertrain, battery and charging numbers are all the same – 99 PS/125 Nm 1.5 litre BHE15-DFN non-turbo engine, 218 PS/262 Nm front motor, 262 PS/262 Nm combined, dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), 29.8 kWh battery for the Premium Plus, 18.4 kWh battery for the rest – but the engine, DHT and motor are now assembled in Tanjong Malim, which we’re told are already on CKD eMas 5s and eMas 7s delivered to customers.
CBU spec sheet here for comparison
The CKD PHEV aims to begin customer deliveries sometime next month or so, and production will prioritise the Premium Plus – some have been waiting months for the range-topper.
Malaysia’s cheapest and best-selling PHEV (4,500 sold, over 11,000 bookings so far) currently costs RM105,800 for the Prime, RM119,800 for the Premium and RM125,800 for the Premium Plus, RM4,000 early-bird rebate included. Do you think the prices will drop with CKD?
Proton eMas 7 PHEV begins CKD production in Tanjong Malim
CKD Proton eMas 7 PHEV Premium Plus
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