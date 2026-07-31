Proton eMas 7 PHEV CKD starts production in Tg Malim, adds front massage seats to Premium and Premium Plus

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / 31 July 2026 12:30 pm

Local production (CKD) of the Proton eMas 7 PHEV has officially begun at Proton’s dedicated NEV plant in Tanjong Malim, about five months after the car launched in fully-imported (CBU) form. You will have three immediate questions – what are the prices, has anything changed and what is the local content rate?

Well, this isn’t a launch, so there are no prices yet – not even estimated ones. To jog your memory, the eMas 7 EV became RM4k-6k cheaper upon CKD, and the eMas 5 CKD had no price change.

The eMas 7 PHEV CKD has only one spec change – the Premium and Premium Plus now get front massage seats with six programmes – Wave, Walk, Serpentine, Shoulder, Lumbar and Crawling. That means the base Prime variant carries on completely unchanged. 30% of the vehicle’s parts are locally sourced (at least 40% Regional Value Content is required if it’s to be exported to ASEAN).

The powertrain, battery and charging numbers are all the same – 99 PS/125 Nm 1.5 litre BHE15-DFN non-turbo engine, 218 PS/262 Nm front motor, 262 PS/262 Nm combined, dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), 29.8 kWh battery for the Premium Plus, 18.4 kWh battery for the rest – but the engine, DHT and motor are now assembled in Tanjong Malim, which we’re told are already on CKD eMas 5s and eMas 7s delivered to customers.

Proton eMas 7 PHEV CKD spec sheet (left); click to enlarge

CBU spec sheet here for comparison

The CKD PHEV aims to begin customer deliveries sometime next month or so, and production will prioritise the Premium Plus – some have been waiting months for the range-topper.

Malaysia’s cheapest and best-selling PHEV (4,500 sold, over 11,000 bookings so far) currently costs RM105,800 for the Prime, RM119,800 for the Premium and RM125,800 for the Premium Plus, RM4,000 early-bird rebate included. Do you think the prices will drop with CKD?

Proton eMas 7 PHEV begins CKD production in Tanjong Malim

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CKD Proton eMas 7 PHEV Premium Plus

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