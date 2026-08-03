2026 Honda Civic e:HEV RS previewed in Indonesia – S+ Shift simulated gearbox, in Malaysia this year?

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 3 August 2026 10:39 am

Aside from showcasing the Super-One, Honda is also displaying a Civic e:HEV RS at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) with a little extra something. While it looks exactly like the current model on the outside, the “S+ Shift Equipped” decal on the side makes clear what exactly is different with the show car.

Yes, this RS features Honda’s S+ Shift technology from the Prelude, which simulates the shifts from an eight-speed gearbox. This is despite the fact that the hybrid model still uses an electric motor and a single-speed transmission to drive the front wheels, with the petrol engine only clutching in to take over at higher speeds where it is most efficient.

Thumbing the S+ button on the centre console brings up a rev counter on the 10.2-inch instrument display and changes the steering wheel paddles’ function from adjusting regenerative braking strength to “shifting gears”.

This is accompanied by engineered shift shock and the rising and falling of the engine’s revs, although the auto upshift prevents you from hitting an artificial limiter. The tech is a development of Linear Shift Control in the existing car, which matches revs to throttle input.

Beyond this new feature, there are no changes to the powertrain, which continues to centre around an electric motor producing 184 PS and 315 Nm of torque. This is juiced by a 2.0 litre direct-injected four-cylinder engine with 141 PS at 6,000 rpm and 182 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, and when clutched in it helps deliver a total system output of 203 PS.

Just like in Thailand, the Indonesian-market Civic e:HEV RS loses out on the Japanese model’s other interior bits, such as the push-button gear selector and the Prelude’s new flat-bottomed steering wheel. The latter also means you don’t get that car’s metal paddles (sorry), although the RS-specific red highlights and stitching remain.

On the outside, the Indonesian RS continues to receive black door handles and RS badges, along with black wheels. The car rolls on 17-inch wheels that are identical to the ones offered on the V variant here (minus the two-tone finish), losing out on the 18s offered in other markets. It’s not visible here, but the car likely also gains blind spot monitoring; the nub on the passenger door mirror means it still comes with a LaneWatch camera.

The RS is only sold in Indonesia as an e:HEV RS, meaning that all units will get S+ Shift – an RS-exclusive feature in other markets. No pricing as yet, but as reference, the current Civic e:HEV RS retails at 699 million rupiah (RM158,200).

Malaysians can expect the updated Civic to arrive later this year, as one of the six new or updated cars Honda Malaysia promised at the start of the year. As per the CR-V, a lower-priced e:HEV model will likely join the expensive RS, but the VTEC Turbo models will almost certainly remain due to their continued popularity.