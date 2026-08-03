2026 Lexus ES launched in Indonesia – 8th-gen XZ20 available in ES350h hybrid, ES350e EV; Malaysia next

Danny Tan

2026 Lexus ES launched in Indonesia – 8th-gen XZ20 available in ES350h hybrid, ES350e EV; Malaysia next

The star of Lexus’ booth at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026 is the latest Lexus ES. The eighth-generation XZ20 is available in two powertrain variants in the republic – the ES350h Luxury priced at Rp 1,299 miliar (RM295,222) and the ES350e Luxury at Rp 1,480 miliar (RM336,354). The former is a hybrid while the ‘e’ is an EV.

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The ES350h, the base option in Japan and the US, uses an A25A-FXS 2.5-litre NA four-cylinder engine with 189 PS and 235 Nm, paired with an electric motor providing 162 PS and 272 Nm for a total system output of 247 PS. Drive goes to the front wheels, which is the norm for the ES. In Japan, there’s an E-Four AWD option that adds an electric motor at the rear with 56 PS/123 Nm, but export markets don’t need FWD for a car like this.

Indonesia also gets the ES350e, which is the first ever fully electric ES. This ‘ES EV’ is a 400V single-motor front-wheel-drive sedan with 224 PS (165 kW) and 289 Nm, juiced by a 74.7 kWh battery pack that refills at 150 kW DC max. The quoted China CLTC range is 685 km, which should translate to around 560 km in the more realistic WLTP cycle. Elsewhere, there’s also a dual-motor AWD ES500e with 343 PS and a shorter 610 km CLTC range.

2026 Lexus ES launched in Indonesia – 8th-gen XZ20 available in ES350h hybrid, ES350e EV; Malaysia next

Built on a revised version of the TNGA-K platform and larger than its already sizeable predecessor, the latest ES is 5,140 mm long and 1,920 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. This set of dimensions bring it closer to the existing LS, which is 5,235 mm with a 3,125 mm wheelbase. What do you think of this new ‘Clean Tech × Elegance’ design? Nicely futuristic or a bit too over with its many lines and surfaces?

The new ES is just around the corner for Malaysia. Lexus Malaysia’s official website was recently updated to include a page dedicated to the all-new ES to go along with teasers it posted on social media earlier this month. The page says that the ES will feature hybrid power, specifically Lexus’ sixth-generation system, but will we also get the EV?

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The ES is estimated to start from RM366,888 in Malaysia, which would make it more expensive than the outgoing model that starts at RM320,888. Check out the bold new Lexus ES below and read more in our report from its Shanghai 2025 debut.

GALLERY: Lexus ES350e at GIIAS 2026

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GALLERY: Lexus ES350h at GIIAS 2026

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