2026 Triumph Tracker 400 and Thruxton 400 now in Malaysia – priced at RM27,900 and RM29,900

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 August 2026 4:43 pm

Now in Malaysia are the 2026 Triumph Tracker 400 and the Thruxton 400, priced at RM27,900 and RM29,900, respectively, with two-year unlimited mileage warranty. The Tracker 400 and the Thruxton 400 joins the Speed 400 (RM27,200) and Scrambler 400 X (RM30,200) in Triumph Malaysia’s local line-up.

Both models are powered by an updated version of Triumph’s 398cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC TR-Series engine producing 42 PS at 9,000 rpm, the revised engine delivers a five per cent increase in peak power over the previous version, thanks to a higher rev limit and improved top-end performance. Peak torque remains at 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox, slip-and-assist clutch and ride-by-wire throttle.

The Tracker 400 is Triumph’s first flat track-inspired motorcycle, combining minimalist styling with an upright, commanding riding position. Wide handlebars, repositioned footpegs and a dedicated chassis setup are designed to provide greater leverage and sharper handling.

Styling cues include a seat cowl, number board, boxy fuel tank, flyscreen and newly designed alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli MT60 RS tyres, giving the motorcycle a distinctive flat-track stance. The Tracker 400 tips the scales at 184 kg (wet), has a 13-litre fuel tank and a 790 mm seat height while colour options are Racing Yellow, Phantom Black and Aluminium Silver Gloss.

Meanwhile, the Thruxton 400 brings Triumph’s cafe racer heritage to its 400cc platform. Coming with clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs and a revised suspension setup, it delivers a sportier riding position while maintaining everyday comfort, while colour choices are Phantom Black with Aluminium Silver, Pearl Metallic White with Storm Grey and Metallic Racing Yellow.

Inspired by the legendary Thruxton, the motorcycle features a sculpted fuel tank, colour-matched front fairing, bar-end mirrors and a single-seat cowl to complete its classic café racer silhouette. Like the Tracker, the Thruxton 400 is powered by the updated 398cc engine and comes with a 13-litre fuel tank and 790 mm seat height, while weighing 183 kg (wet).

Suspension on both models consists of 43 mm upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, while braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc with a four-piston radial caliper and a 230 mm rear disc, complemented by dual-channel ABS and traction control is fitted as standard and can be switched off when required.