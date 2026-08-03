2026 Vespa Primavera S 180, Sprint S 180 and Sprint Tech 180 Malaysian launch, pricing from RM21,500

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 August 2026 12:04 pm

Getting its official Malaysian launch at the 2026 Art of Speed are the Vespa Primavera S 180, Vespa Sprint S 180 and Vespa Sprint Tech 180. Pricing starts at RM21,500 for the Primavera S 180, while the Sprint S 180 is priced at RM21,900, while the flagship Sprint Tech 180 retails at RM23,500.

Every Sprint 180 comes with a four-year or 60,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Stocks of the new Sprint 180 scooter range is expected in authorised Vespa Malaysia dealer showrooms beginning August 2026.

Powering the new range is Vespa’s latest i-Get air-cooled single-cylinder engine displacing 180cc, promising improved acceleration, smoother power delivery and better efficiency with 14% all new engine components. Power is similar across the range, with the 180cc i-Get mill producing 14.75 hp at 8,250 rpm and 13.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

All Sprint models are fitted with a new full-colour LCD instrument display featuring an improved user interface and real-time riding information. The Primavera S 180 and Sprint S 180 now come with keyless operation, allowing riders to lock, unlock and start the scooter using a smart key fob while braking is with a. single front brake disc with ABS and mechanical drum brake in the rear.

The top-of-the-range Sprint Tech 180 adds a 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display along with dual front disc brakes paired with two-channel ABS. New across the range is redesigned alloy wheels, refreshed body detailing, a revised front Vespa tie logo, a retractable bag hook and a commemorative 80th Anniversary emblem celebrating eight decades of Vespa, while a range of Vespa accessories is available from the official catalogue.

The Primavera S 180 features bronze accents, diamond-cut wheels and upgraded saddle materials, and is available in White Innocente and Blue Capri. The Sprint S 180 gets a sportier appearance with red accents, redesigned seat and updated wheel finishes with White Innocente, Matt Black Convinto, Grey Intrepido, Green Tenace and Grey Essenziale colour choices while Sprint Tech 180 combines a more premium specification with exclusive styling and is offered in White Innocente, Matt Black Convinto and Matt Grey Travolgente.