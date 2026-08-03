Chery’s Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) summon tech makes world debut in Indonesia, on Jaecoo J7

In Cars, Chery, International News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Danny Tan / 3 August 2026 3:56 pm

The ‘come to you, park for you’ tagline is far from sleek, but it perfectly describes the Chery Group’s Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) technology that is making its world debut in Indonesia, on the Jaecoo J7 PHEV at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026.

Yes, Indonesia is getting the smart parking and summon technology before it’s rolled out in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar dan Thailand, and its host car – the Jaecoo J7 SHS-P SIVP – is now open for booking in the republic. Jaecoo Indonesia says that from October, the first stage of SIVP implementation will start at 40 locations, and by the end of 2026, there will be 60 locations across Indonesia compatible with the tech.

SIVP has two functions – smart parking means you can leave the car to find a vacant parking spot on its own, while smart summon gets the car to come to you from its parking spot. The car will drive and park on its own while you get groceries, or as the video below shows, rush to a work meeting. You can monitor the progress on an app.

Just like those robot waiters at your neighbourhood mamak or kopitiam, the driverless car with SIVP can detect pedestrians in the parking lot, and will yield to them, as a car should. SIVP can also detect obstacles such as parked cars and pass them if needed. Just imagine the shock on the faces of those who witness this ‘ghost driver’ car!

Amazingly, there’s even cross floor navigation, which means that the SIVP-equipped car can drive across levels to park or respond to your summon. We’re not talking about your car parking itself with within your sight, but a car that takes care of itself, so to speak, in a parking lot.

How does SIVP do its magic? The Jaecoo J7 you see here is equipped with a total of 27 sensors and cameras in all directions, bolstered by a 128-channel Direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) LIDAR and millimetre-wave radar that can detect objects up to 280 metres ahead and 200 metres beside. All the collected data is processed by an Intelligent Driving Domain Controller.

All the sensors in the world can’t do this alone, so the car has to communicate to the building in what’s called ‘Car-to-X’ communication, which is why the carpark has to be mapped in advance, by Jaecoo Indonesia in this case. As mentioned, there will be 60 supported locations in Indonesia by end-2026, including shopping malls, public areas and office blocks. SIVP cars will get newly supported locations via OTA updates.

What do you think of the Jaecoo script being shifted from the J7’s grille to its bonnet? That’s necessary because the centre of the grille is needed for the SIVP hardware.

In Indonesia, SIVP is debuting with Jaecoo, but this tech is available across the Chery Group and is set to appear in models from Lepas and Freelander, among other brands, depending on market.

What do you think of SIVP and do you think it can work in Malaysia? Would you trust your car to park and drive itself in a carpark? Watch the video below and share your thoughts.

GALLERY: Jaecoo J7 SHS-P SIVP at GIIAS 2026

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