DFSK E5 Plus RHD debut in Indonesia – 25.3 kWh battery, 119 km EV range WLTP; in Malaysia soon?

In Cars, DFSK Motor, International News, Seres / by Mick Chan / 3 August 2026 5:16 pm

The DFSK E5 Plus has been launched in Indonesia, shown at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2026), and this marks the debut of the E5 Plus in a right-hand-drive market.

The E5 Plus measures 4,760 mm long, 1,865 mm wide and 1,710 mm tall with a 2,785 mm wheelbase, featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain packing a 25.7 kWh battery that offers up to 140 km of purely electric driving on the NEDC cycle (closer to 119 km on the WLTP standard), and offers a combined range of up to 1,400 km.

Teased earlier for Malaysia as the Seres E5 Plus in March this year, the model said to be for this market is a seven-seater version, and this is related to the Aito M7 albeit without Huawei features; Seres collaborates with Huawei for Aito.

Powertrain for the E5 Plus is the Seres Super Hybrid System that is comprised of a 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 218 PS/280 Nm motor, that powers the three-row SUV from 0-50 km/h in 3.6 seconds, according to the DFSK Indonesia website.

Suspension for the Indonesian-market E5 Plus matches that of the Chinese market model with frequency-selective damping, and MacPherson strut front suspension; the Chinese market E5 Plus was said to use multi-link rear suspension.

The E5 Plus for the Indonesian market is specified with a six-seater cabin, where the middle row features a pair of captain’s seats ahead of the two-seater third-row bench. Seats in the first and second rows are ventilated, with a glass panoramic sunroof over the first and second rows. Meanwhile, the luggage compartment holds 760 litres with the third-row seats folded, and has an additional 68 litre hidden storage compartment.

Infotainment is by a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, while the second row gets a rear entertainment screen of the same size. Smartphone connectivity supports Apple CarPlay, with voice commands supported in Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Malay, Vietnamese and Chinese languages, according to DFSK.

Driving assistance features in the E5 Plus for Indonesia include adaptive cruise control, lane centring control and lane departure warning, enabled by five millimetre-wave radar units, 22 sensors, and a 360-degree view camera suite with “transparent underbody” view.

In Indonesia, the DFSK E5 Plus is priced from an introductory price of 479 million rupiah (RM109,037) for GIIAS 2026, and pricing thereafter will be 499 million rupiah (RM109,037).