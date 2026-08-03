Honda Malaysia August 2026 promo – up to RM15k off; WR-V, HR-V, CR-V, Civic and City Hatchback included

In Cars, Honda, Sales & Promotions / by Danny Tan / 3 August 2026 7:00 pm

How are we already in August? If 2026 has passed you by so far, it’s not too late to finish the year strong, accompanied by a new ride. Honda Malaysia’s eye-catching rebates might be just what the car doctor ordered.

The company’s ‘More Rewards, More Celebration’ promo for this month is offering up to RM15,000 in cash rebates. Surprisingly, the e:N1 EV – with its RM34,000 discount – is no longer on the list, so perhaps they’re all accounted for. No more undisclosed ‘One Nation Rewards’ cash rebate and MY2025 cars too.

So, what’s left are HM’s bread and butter CKD models made in 2026, except for the City. The City Hatchback is here though, and all five variants get RM8,000 off.

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If you prefer, and have budget for the Civic, the still-desirable FE comes with an August discount of RM8,000 (e:HEV RS), RM10,000 (E, V) or RM12,000 (RS).

Kicking off things for Honda’s SUV family is the WR-V, which has an RM9,000 rebate for the RS. The HR-V’s S, E and V with 360 camera variants get RM8,000 off this month, but opt for the V and you’ll pocket back RM12,000. If you want the e:HEV RS, the 360 camera variant gets RM11,000 off while the non camera car gets a whopping RM15,000 discount – that’s the biggest amount this month.

Finally, CR-V buyers will get either RM9,000 off for the hybrid variants (e:HEV E, e:HEV RS) or RM12,000 off for the pure petrol V spec. These discounts are for vehicles registered from now till August 31. The just-launched RM278k Prelude isn’t in the list, of course.