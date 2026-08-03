Malaysia missed out on RM3.3 billion during four years of tax-free CBU EV sales; public chargers still lacking

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 3 August 2026 10:29 am

Malaysia’s investment, trade and industry (MITI) minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (left) revealed during Friday’s Proton eMas 7 PHEV CKD line-off ceremony that the country forwent RM3.3 billion in tax throughout the four-year fully-imported (CBU) EV tax holiday we enjoyed from 2022 to 2025.

“For four years we let EVs be imported without charging import nor excise duties. The country’s total forgone tax was RM3.3 billion. We forwent this for four years, but there are not enough public chargers (to accommodate the increased EV volume).

“Some flats and condos don’t have chargers, and if (the residents) want to install AC chargers, Bomba will not approve, because (at the time) the building was built, the power supply was enough. Let’s say a condo has 500 units and each unit owns two cars, that’s 1,000. If everyone installs an AC charger, there wouldn’t be enough electricity (to cope),” he said.

Johari added that discussions would be held with Tenaga Nasional (TNB) on building more substations so that more public chargers can be built.

“We’re not prohibiting EVs. EVs are the future. Hybrids are the future. But let’s not be early movers in the market only to create problems for the rakyat – ultimately, the government will also have to face these problems.

“I met China’s trade minister and asked him how EVs became so successful there. He said the Chinese government spent billions of dollars on public chargers. We, on the other hand, spent billions giving exemptions,” he said, adding that the CBU EV taxes collected by the government (since 2026 began) would be ploughed back into public charging infrastructure. The latest target is 30,000 chargers by 2030 – we’re now at 21%.