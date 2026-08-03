Mitsubishi Xforce Ultimate reviewed in Malaysia – 1.5L NA petrol, CVT, RM120k; how does it stack up?

In Cars, Mitsubishi, Video Reviews, Videos / by Mick Chan / 3 August 2026 12:00 pm

The Mitsubishi Xforce arrived on the Malaysian market in April this year, with the B-segment SUV going on sale in two variants – the base Urban variant at RM109,980, and the Ultimate variant at RM119,980; prices for both are on-the-road, without insurance.

Powertrain is the 4A91 1.5 litre, naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder engine which outputs 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm at 4,000 rpm, as found in the Xpander. In the Xforce, the engine is paired with an Aisin-sourced CVT, sending drive to the front wheels.

Standard equipment beginning with the Urban variant includes LED headlamps and DRLs, LED tail lamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is leatherette seat upholstery, manually-adjustable front seats, and 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats with eight levels of recline and a centre armrest.

The Urban gets a 4.2-inch TFT multi-information display and an eight-inch touchscreen head unit with support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six-speaker audio, dual-zone air-conditioning, and a front dashcam.

On top of these for the Urban variant, the Ultimate adds on a customisable eight-inch digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Ultimate variant also gets selectable drive modes (Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud), nanoe X air purification for the AC system, a wireless charging pad, blue ambient lighting, a powered tailgate with hands-free function, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and an additional rear digital video recorder.

Also on here on the Ultimate are the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium System with eight speakers and four unique sound profiles, White Mélange weave for its fabric-covered dashboard and Mocha accents on its seats.

For driving assistance, this gets blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist, front and rear parking sensors and an around-view monitor.

The Ultimate adds forward collision mitigation with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lead car departure notification and auto high beam, while airbag count also increases from four in the Urban to six in the Ultimate.

The B-SUV category is a highly popular segment, populated by entrants with turbocharged engines or hybrid powertrains; in Malaysia, Xforce does without. Find out how it fares as the Ultimate variant, as Hafriz Shah delivers his full verdict on the Mitsubishi Xforce.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xforce in Malaysia