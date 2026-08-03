Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia expands its network with two new 3S centres, in Kulai, Johor and Kota Bharu, Kelantan

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Anthony Lim / 3 August 2026 10:37 am

Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia has announced the expansion of its nationwide retail and aftersales network with the official opening of two new authorised 3S centres, in Kulai, Johor and in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

The Kulai 3S centre, operated by Supernova Motor, is located at Lot 2554, Jalan Raya, Saleng, 81400 Senai, Johor. Built with a RM3 million investment, it is the brand’s largest dealership in the southern region.

The two-storey facility, which spans 20,419 sq ft, features a showroom that can display up to eight vehicles alongside a service centre equipped with 12 service bays capable of handling up to 1,560 vehicle intakes per month. The facility will soon introduce a fully-fledged body and paint centre, further enhancing its comprehensive aftersales capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Kota Bharu 3S Centre, which is operated by Future Otto, marks the brand’s first authorised dealership in Kelantan, strengthening its presence in the east coast region. Located at Lot 1483A, Jalan Long Yunus, 15200 Kota Bharu, the 3S centre features a service workshop with a throughput capacity of up to 650 service intakes per month, ensuring the customer base has ample support.

“The opening of our new 3S centres in Kulai and Kota Bharu reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in strategic locations while working closely with trusted dealer partners to deliver the premium customer experience that defines the brand. Expanding our retail and aftersales network remains a key priority to ensure customers enjoy greater convenience and confidence throughout their ownership journey,” said Omoda | Jaecoo head Chris Tan.

The opening of the Kulai and Kota Bharu 3S dealerships bring Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia’s nationwide dealer network to 55 outlets, comprising 24 in the central region, 11 in the southern region, 11 in the northern region, two in the east coast region, and seven in East Malaysia.

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